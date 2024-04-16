Bill Haney’s Unhinged Meltdown: A Desperate Bid to Save a Dying Fight

Devin Haney’s father, Bill, looked unhinged today, melting down on top of the Empire State Building in New York, talking about how he’s sending his son to go “kill” Ryan Garcia when the two meet this Saturday, April 20th, on DAZN PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The manufactured drama and bizarre antics Bill is trying to create aren’t working. Papa Haney can’t fix the core issue: Fans aren’t excited about the Devin vs. Ryan match-up, and Bill can’t change that with his theatrics.

Bill will have to do more than off-the-rails trash talk to get fans interested in this fight because it’s looking like another PPV disaster for Devin, like his last one that brought in only 50K buys against Regis Prograis.

Fans see the fight as a mismatch, and that perception will not change no matter what wacky Bill attempts. If Bill wanted to sell the fight, he should have come up with something earlier rather than waiting until the week of the fight.

Haney Shoves Ryan

During today’s face-off on the Empire State Building, Haney put his hand to Ryan’s face and shoved him back several feet. The media got into it, but it looked like it had been planned by Team Haney.

Predictably, we could see some more wacky stuff before Saturday, with shoving, other violent acts between Devin and Ryan, along with the over-the-top trash talking. The “kill” talk by Bill Haney today was a small example of that.

What is Bill Thinking?

“He disrespected boxing, he disrespected the people and disrespected the sport,” said Bill Haney about Ryan Garcia during their media event today on top of the Empire State Building in New York City.

“If he dies, he dies,” Bill Haney said with overly dramatic, theatrical manner. “This ain’t no name. I’m sending my son to go kill him.”

The “kill” trash walk from Bill seemed to be an SOS on his part, a sign that ticket sales are in freefall, and the PPV is going nowhere.