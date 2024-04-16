Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano Rematch Will Be On The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Card

The upcoming fight/exhibition between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was already guaranteed a huge audience, both live and on Netflix, the streaming service launching into the sport with the July event. Now, it’s assured the fight card will attract even more fight fans, as female stars of the sport, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will clash in a rematch at the cavernous AT &T Stadium in Texas.

This is big news, and fans had been expecting an announcement regarding Irish star Taylor’s next fight. It had been thought Taylor, who is 1-1 with Chantelle Cameron, would have boxed the rubber-match next. Instead, Puerto Rico’s Serrano gets her chance at revenge, Serrano having lost a close, highly competitive fight with Taylor back in 2022.

The first Taylor-Serrano fight took place at lightweight, but the rematch will see Taylor defend the 140 pound belts she took from Cameron in their second fight.

“This is the rematch the world has wanted to see and I’m delighted it’s finally happening,” Taylor said today.

“I believe I won out first fight, but I didn’t get the decision, so this time I’m not leaving it to the judges,” Serrano said.

It is assumed the fight will be contested over the usual 10 X two-minute rounds. However, Serrano has made a real push to get women’s boxing up to 12 X three-minute rounds, so as to be equal to male boxers. Whether this one is 10 rounds or 12 rounds, fans will be tuning in expecting to see another great action fight.

The main event between Tyson and Paul has been quite heavily criticised in certain quarters, and not without reason, and in reality, Taylor-Serrano II should be the main event on the night. This one is a real fight, a possible Fight of the Year.

It really will be interesting to see just how many millions of fans the world over tune in on the evening of July 20th via Netflix. As it will be interesting seeing if the 80,000 capacity AT &T is full on the night.