Kambosos Jr. Banks on Russian Coach for Lomachenko Fight

George Kambosos Jr. feels that with the improvements he’s made with his Russian coach, he’ll be victorious against Vasily Lomachenko on May 11th in their fight for the vacant IBF lightweight title in RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Kambosos Jr. (21-2, 10 KOs) says he’s been working with the Russian coach since his last fight in July against Maxi Hughes.

Most fans expect Lomachenko to mop the floor with Kambosos and steamroll him in a way that the light-hitting Devin Haney couldn’t do in 24 rounds. Perhaps the only chance Kamboso has of winning is by a questionable decision, like in his fight with Hughes.

It would be a black eye for the sport to see Kambosos receive another gift, and be bad for Lomachenko to lose consecutive fights in that way after the judges gave him a bad deal in his fight with Haney.

Obviously, it was too early to see any benefits in that fight because Kambosos Jr. arguably lost that fight to Hughes but was given a questionable 12-round majority decision.

If the improvements still don’t show up by May 11th, Kambosos Jr. could lose to the 36-year-old Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) unless Loma has gotten old in the year he’s been out of the ring since his defeat against Devin Haney in May 2023.

The Secret Weapon

‘Lomachenko has an IQ, and he’s tremendous on his feet, but he likes to come forward too. I feel like what I bring to the table, the artillery I have, the artillery that I’ve added to my game [will result in a win],” said George Kambosos Jr. to the Fight Hub TV YouTube channel about his fight on May 11th against Vasily Lomachenko in Perth, Australia.

Kambosos doesn’t punch hard enough for his “artillery” to be a problem for Lomachenko. He beat Teofimo Lopez, but only because he was a mental and physical mess that night.

“I’ve got a very good Russian coach. We’ve brought him in, and I’ve been working with him for the last eight or nine months since the last fight. So, we’ve been able to progress and add more to our game,” said Kambosos.

A Fight to Remember

“We have our own aces up our sleeves. Do we have to bully him? We’ll have to wait and see,” said Kambosos. “Do we have to use our speed? We have to wait and see. There are many moving parts to this fight, and we’ll be ready to adapt whatever way it is.”

It’s unlikely that bully tactics will work for Kambosos Jr. against Lomachenko, and one would hope that he’s got a better game plan than that. But if Kambosos does choose to focus on roughhouse tactics, he’s in the right place to try them while he is at home.

“It’s going to be a fight to remember, and it’s going to be an electric fight. My mind is on Lomachenko. This guy is an all-time great, a future Hall of Famer. I’m preparing for the best Lomachenko on May 12th. A prime Lomachenko,” said Kambosos.