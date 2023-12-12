Bill Haney: “Don't Ever Mention Floyd Mayweather To Me.....This Is the Devin Haney Era”

Another article on the man of the moment, Devin Haney. Haney, who is still deservedly getting many plaudits due to the masterpiece he painted on the canvas in San Francisco this past Saturday, the ultra-wide UD “The Dream” scored in relieving WBC 140 pound champ Regis Prograis of his belt surprising all of us who had the fight as close to 50-50 going in.

Haney is hot right now, as in red-hot. And, boy, does his pops and trainer, Bill Haney, know it. And is Bill shouting about it. Haney Snr. Speaking with IFL TV after his son’s brilliant win, declared how we are all now living in the “Devin Haney era.” Bill seemed especially passionate when the name of Floyd “Money” Mayweather entered the conversation. Duck if you say the “M” word to Bill!

“What Floyd didn’t do at [age] 25, Devin did do,” Bill said, referring to how his son, at age 25, has unified one weight division (135) and has won a world title at a second weight. “This is the Devin Haney era. Guess what? Floyd, you can keep talking that money shit if you want to, yeah, there’s somebody coming for the Mount Rushmore of boxing and his name is Devin Haney. Yeah, two-division world champion, undisputed world champion, checking a bunch of money, and taking care of his team, man, about 25 [people]. And guess what? We ain’t had no problems with contracts, no disputes, no broadcasters, no, none of that. This is the Devin Haney era. Don’t ever mention Floyd Mayweather to me.”

Quite the rant from Haney Snr. It’s not clear just what Bill has against Mayweather, and a follow-up interview sure would prove interesting. Still, there have been, for some time now, comparisons between Mayweather and Haney, and now, as a result of Haney’s proven greatness, the comparisons are all the more out there. Carl Froch, for example, said on the latest episode of his brilliantly entertaining podcast, how Haney can become “the next Floyd Mayweather.”

Maybe he can. Maybe Haney is the new Face of Boxing, or maybe he soon will be. Greatness? Has Haney proved his yet? Maybe not, but he sure doesn’t look to be too far off doing so. Mayweather had his era, and he dominated it. Haney may be close to having his own era, but he has a ways to go before his accomplishments come close to eclipsing Mayweather’s.

Just don’t say that to Bill Haney!