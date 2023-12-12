The Joshua vs Wallin and Wilder vs Parker ‘Day of Reckoning’ card on Dec 23rd will be live on DAZN PPV and TNT Sports Box Office PPV

Historic fight night sees a galaxy of stars clash in an unparalleled fight card available to watch from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on DAZN PPV & TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99 in the UK

Co-main events feature former two-time Unified World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua goes up against Otto Wallin alongside former WBO World Champion Joseph Parker takes on the Bronze Bomber and former WBC world title holder Deontay Wilder.

On the evening of December 23, boxing fans are set for a thrilling spectacle as Riyadh Season brings forth a night teeming with excitement. Breaking new ground in UK broadcasting, the “Day of Reckoning” will be aired live on both DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office, making it accessible for fans in the UK and Ireland.

This unique card features Anthony Joshua, a former two-time Unified World Heavyweight Champion, squaring off against Otto Wallin in a Co-Main Event, each inching closer to vying for world title glory. In a parallel Co-Main Event, Joseph Parker, an ex-WBO World Champion, faces Deontay Wilder, the renowned Bronze Bomber and ex-WBC world title holder.

The evening also sees Daniel Dubois, a recent world title contender, aiming to shine once more as he faces the towering Jarrell Miller, alongside a heavyweight clash with IBF No.1 contender Filip Hrgovic taking on Mark De Mori.

Adding to the mix, WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol defends his title for the 11th time against Lyndon Arthur, and Jai Opetaia, the reigning IBF World cruiserweight champion, will confront the undefeated British Cruiserweight Ellis Zorro.

In heavyweight action, the formidable Arslanbek Makhmudov faces European champion Agit Kabayel, while top heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez eyes a world title opportunity, facing Junior Fa in Riyadh.

Priced at £19.99 in the UK, “Day of Reckoning” is available through DAZN or TNT Sports Box Office. Fans can tune in using the DAZN app across various devices, including Smart TVs, streaming sticks, tablets, laptops, and game consoles, as well as through Virgin Media TV, Sky, and EE TV.

This event doesn’t require a subscription, and further details on viewing options can be found at www.dayofreckoning.co.uk.

DAZN subscribers can purchase the fight at www.DAZN.com or through their app. Sky users can buy it on channel 494 or via https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports. Virgin Media TV users in the UK can access it via On-Demand for TiVo/V6 set-top-boxes or the Pay Per View Events rail for Virgin TV 360/Stream set-top-boxes. EE TV viewers can turn to channel 495 and pay via remote control.

In the Republic of Ireland, the event is available through the DAZN app or TNT Sports Box Office via Sky at https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports, priced at €29.99 or €34.99 on the day of the event.

Day of Reckoning fight card