Benn vs. Van Heerden – LIVE action results from Manchester

Unbeaten welterweight prospect Conor Benn is fighting tonight against journeyman Chris Van Heerden in a 12-round contest at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. DAZN will be streaming the Benn vs. Van Heerden fight card at 2 p.m. ET.

Benn, 25, is in an excellent position to capture one of the welterweight titles in early 2023 when champions Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford vacate their belts to go up to 154.

Boxing247 will be giving live updates of tonight’s card below.

Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn is already calling him a “superstar,” but there’s still a long way off before he gets to that level.

Tonight, Benn (20-0, 13 KOs) will show whether he can easily handle the 34-year-old Van Heerden in the same way Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Errol Spence Jr. did.

If Benn can dominate the southpaw Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) in the same way those fighters did, it’ll give the fans a chance to gauge whether he’s got the talent to capture one of the 147-lb belts when they’re fragmented next year.

Complete card:

Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy

Alycia Baumgardner vs Soledad Matthysse

Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky

Campbell Hatton vs. Lee Glover

Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino

Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings

Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesar Antin

JJ Metcalf vs. Evgenii Vazem

Conor Benn razor-sharp

“If we’re talking about Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia, Adrien Broner, these are not part of your DAZN subscription, and this is where we want to get to in terms of big fights,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing King Media when asked about Conor Benn’s next fight in the summer.

“If he’s fighting down the like a Kell Brook, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, yeah, that’s something you might use that [pay-per-view] model for. Conor Benn is a huge star, and we see it in our numbers, we see it across digital and social [media].

“This [Benn vs. Van Heerden] is a really good fight. I said to Conor the other day, ‘Take it as a massive compliment that people see this as an easy fight for you because a year ago, people didn’t even rate you.’

“Did you see the size of Van Heerden? He’s in unbelievable condition. He’s a southpaw, and this will be the first time in Conor Benn’s career [that he will have faced that type of fighter].

“It’s a very tough man with a strong will, and an emotional drive in this fight as well. It’s going to be a very tough fight for Chris Van Heerden in the first three or four rounds.

“If he can get through that stage, it could be really interesting, but Conor is looking razor-sharp and wants to do a job on him. This is everything to him,” said Hearn about Van Heerden.

“This is not someone that is coming over and will get hit to the body and take a knee after four or five rounds,” said Hearn in giving his views on Van Heerden.