Canelo to Fight Jake Paul in May

Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) have an agreement to fight in May in a clash that will be co-promoted by Alvarez’s company and MVP & PBC. If the fight gets finalized, Canelo will use it to prepare for a mega-fight against Terence Crawford in September.

The Entertainment Angle

Canelo will likely be moving up to cruiserweight for this fight because that’s the weight class where Paul, 28, fights. This would be an entertainment type of celebrity match similar to Jake’s last contest against 59-year-old Mike Tyson.

Jake picks popular fighters for boxing matches. With his massive following on social media, he makes a lot of money in boxing despite not fighting for world titles or possessing a lot of talent. He has 23.6 million followers on Instagram and 20.9 subscribers on YouTube, many of whom are willing to purchase his fights on PPV.

“There is already an agreement for Jake Paul to be Canelo Álvarez’s rival in May of this year, a source very close to the operation informs me. The event will be co-promoted by CaneloPromotions&MVP&PBC #CaneloPaul,” said JuliusJulianis on X about Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul possible for May.

The Canelo vs. Paul fight hasn’t been confirmed yet as official. So, there’s always the possibility that Canelo could go in another direction towards a match against IBF super middleweight champion William Scull.

However, Alvarez already agreed to fight Terence Crawford on September 13th in what many view as a match for cash grab purposes, so it’s believable that the Mexican star will fight Jake Paul next. When a fighter opens the door to fighting anyone regardless of what weight class, it’s open game for other circus-level fights.

It’ll be interesting to see if Canelo ends up on the exhibition circuit like Floyd Mayweather, fighting MMA guys and regular people with no background in combat sports. If the focus is just money and entertainment and not sports, there are no limits.