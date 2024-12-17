Benavidez Ignites Altercation: Shoves Morrell at Face-Off

WBC interim light heavyweight champion David Benavidez initiated an altercation with David Morrell during their face-off today, shoving him in their media workout in Miami ahead of their fight on February 1st on PBC on Prime Video PPV.

Benavidez seemed agitated about Morrell not wanting to shake his hand and then trash-talking him during their face-off. He then put down his WBC belt and pushed Morrell hard. From there, Morrell hurled his WBA ‘regular’ belt at Benavidez, coming close to hitting him.

The female announcer seemed uncomfortable with the trash-talking between the two fighters and appeared to be trying to settle them down rather than just letting them promote their contest.

Morrell looked angry at being shoved and wanted to get at Benavidez to land some blows on him. It’s a good thing that they were separated because someone could have gotten hurt. It’s too close to the fight for either of them to get injured. Benavidez has already been dealing with hand injuries. The last thing he needs is another injury before the biggest fight of his career.

“He didn’t respect me in the press conference in California, and that’s why I didn’t want to respect him today,” said David Morrell when asked why he didn’t want to shake David Benavidez’s hand during today’s media workout to promote their fight in 46 days on February 1st.

“February 1st, we’re going in there. I’m going to break your mouth,” said David Benavidez to Morrell. “This guy is saying I’m an easy fight. I’m going to go in there and knock you out, and you’re not going to say s***. It’s good that all the Cubans are with you, because after you get knocked out, they’re all going to leave you.”

Benavidez’s glasses were the type you’d see from someone operating heavy machinery in a factory. Where did he get them, and why did he bring them to the media workout? Was he planning an altercation with Munguia?