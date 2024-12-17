Tyson Fury says he expects to come into his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk weighing over 280 lbs on Saturday night, live in DAZN. Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) weighed in at 262 lbs for their previous fight, and he didn’t appear strong enough to hurt Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) with his shots.

Fury’s Claim

Fans doubt that the former WBC heavyweight champion Fury will be anywhere near 280 because he looks emaciated in his upper body, with bags under both eyes, and scrawny. It would be a major surprise if Fury did come into the rematch in the 280s because he looks much thinner than the 270s he weighed for his second and third fights with Deontay Wilder.

The Gysy King almost looks like he’s been ill, as his gaunt, skeletal appearance is typical of an ill person. In Fury’s case, this is a sign of overwork, training too hard, and believing that more is better.

Fury lost to Usyk by a 12-round split decision on May 18th, and the defeat took something out of him. He wants to avenge the loss, and he’s clearly been working himself to the bone.

“About 20 stone at the moment, just over,” said Tyson Fury to Sky Sports Boxing when asked what his weight is at for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. “More power in the punches. I’m going to beat him so bad on Saturday that he won’t want a rematch. “I’ve conquered the world many times,” said Fury, bending the truth as always with his empty resume. “The last fight was a close one. He got it by a point. That night wasn’t my greatest.”

Lighter Fury

Fury looks like he’s in the mid-250s, coming in lighter, hoping to outbox Usyk on Saturday rather than trying to overpower him. He tried to use his size against Usyk last time, and it didn’t work. So, it makes sense for Fury to come into the rematch at a lighter weight.

“I could go away for 20 years. It’s not that I don’t love my family. I have a mission, and I want to achieve it. I want to accomplish it, and I don’t miss them,” said Fury to TNT Sports Boxing. “It’s none of that. It’s just me smashing his face in on Saturday night. That’s all it’ll ever be. It’s nothing less than a good old-fashioned hiding.”