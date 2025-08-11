Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul – The Mismatch That Could Actually Happen

“No Guarantee” An Anthony Joshua-Jake Paul Fight Would Be Sanctioned By The BBB of C In The UK

If a fight between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul does take place – and it’s looking more and more worryingly as though it could actually happen – it will likely have to find a home outside of the UK. As per a news story from Sky Sports, there is absolutely “no guarantee” the British Boxing Board of Control would give the green light for this fight to take place in the UK.

And this is nothing but common sense. Nobody in their right mind wants to see this fight, this gross and terribly dangerous mismatch; with some articles out there referring to the bout as potential “legalised manslaughter.”

Indeed, this fight, if you can call it that, really could be a tragedy in the making. Yet reports say Joshua, after all the big paydays he has earned in legitimate fights, could earn his biggest ever pay cheque from this fight.

Hearn brushes off board concerns, eyes US venue

Eddie Hearn says there is no reason to worry about what the BBB of C feel about the fight, as it would “most likely take place in the US anyway.”

How we’ve actually got this far, who on earth knows.

“I think the fight would most likely take place in the US anyway to be honest,” Hearn said of this, call it what you will, curiosity event.

Hearn also said that there have been “no talks” with French heavyweight Tony Yoka and his team, this a fight that has also been suggested for AJ when the former two-time heavyweight champ makes his return to the ring, likely at the end of the year.

Fans split as circus fight talk grows louder

But people are talking about a Joshua-Paul fight and, quite staggeringly, some people do want to see it take place. Crazy is not the word.

Joshua, who is no longer the fighter who took out or defeated elite fighters like Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Andy Ruiz (in a rematch), Kubrat Pulev and others, would still absolutely pulverise Paul, likely inside a couple of minutes. Yet here we are, on the verge of the fight happening and it pulling in mega-money. Go figure.