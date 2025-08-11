Japanese Boxing in Mourning After Double Tragedy – New Safety Rule Introduced

Boxing is absolutely thriving in Japan right now, with the lower weight class fighters largely dominating the action at elite level. However, right now, the Japanese boxing world is in shock and is in mourning, as two young fighters who both boxed on the same card tragically died due to suffering brain injuries.

As has been widely reported, Shigetoshi Kotari passed away soon after his 12-round draw with Yamato Hata on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Hiromasa Urakawa also lost his life after being KO’d by Yoji Saito, who he fought on the very same August card. Tributes have been pouring in, most notably from the WBO. In an eerie coincidence, Kotari and Urakawa had fought each other last April.

New OPBF round limit after deaths of Kotari and Urakawa

Now, as a result of the tragic events, the WBO has announced a new rule with OPBF fights to now be scheduled for 10 rounds rather than 12. The Japanese Commission is also under real pressure to launch a full and intense investigation into the events of August 2, aiming to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.

The sport of boxing is incredibly dangerous, and we should never forget it. Two young men, both in the prime of their lives, are now gone, and once again there are calls from some to have the sport outlawed.

Will shorter fights make a real difference?

It cannot possibly be known if the reduction of rounds in a bout will save lives, but something had to be done here, and the Japanese Commission is now hoping the removal of those two final rounds in non-world title fights will save lives. And we all hope the same.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of both Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa at this sad time.