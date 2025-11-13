Promoter Eddie Hearn points out that his fighter Conor Benn will be dealing with a “massive size difference” going up against middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. this Saturday night, on November 15th, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

(Credit: Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing)

Hearn finds it interesting that fans aren’t talking about the size difference between the 5’11” Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) and the 5’8″ Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) in their rematch on DAZN PPV. The one reason why they may not be is that Eubank Jr. chooses to give up his size by fighting at close range, which evens things out.

What kept Benn from taking advantage of that last time he fought Eubank Jr. on April 26, 2025, is that he doesn’t have an inside game, and he’s more of a six-round fighter, not a twelve-rounder.

The combination of 14 months of inactivity and numerous early knockout wins for Benn leading up to his match against Eubank Jr. did a number on his conditioning.

Face-Off Tells the Story

“We’re up against it. You seen it in the head-to-head. No one really talks about the size difference. You could see it in the face-off yesterday when they were standing next to each other. There’s a massive size difference,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to The Stomping Ground, pointing out that Chris Eubank Jr. is much bigger than Conor Benn.

If Benn loses this fight against Eubank Jr., he doesn’t have to worry about being the smaller guy anymore. This rematch is pointless because Benn lost to Eubank Jr. by a clear 12-round unanimous decision last April, by the scores 116-112, 116-112, and 116-112. There was nothing controversial about the outcome of the fight to warrant a rematch.

There wouldn’t be a size difference if Benn chose to fight in his natural weight class of welterweight rather than going up to middleweight to take on Eubank Jr. He only has himself to blame for choosing to fight at 160, because he’s not being forced to do this.

If he stayed at 147, he could be fighting the likes of Brian Norman Jr., Devin Haney, Mario Barrios, or Ryan Garcia right about now.

“But once, we take on the bigger man. And this time, I truly believe the result will be different. It won’t be easy because Chris will have trained hard. He would hate to lose, and that’s what you know you’ll be up against. A stubborn man who will come and fight all the way,” said Hearn about Eubank Jr.