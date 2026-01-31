Josh Kelly stuns Murtazaliev in upset – Boxing Results

Murtazaliev carried his usual pressure and strength. He landed heavy shots when Kelly stood still. The ninth round knockdown came from a left hook that found its mark during a rare lapse. Kelly held, regrouped, and returned to structure.

Rounds ten through twelve tightened. Murtazaliev chased exchanges. Kelly answered with cleaner shots and better placement. The final round closed with Kelly still punching, still thinking, still upright.

What the belt says now

Kelly becomes Britain’s newest world champion by taking rounds away from a fighter known for finishing. He did it without chasing a stoppage and without losing shape after being dropped. That tells you where his level has settled.

Murtazaliev remains a dangerous presence at the division, though this fight showed limits when opponents refuse to stand still. Power alone did not carry the night.

Kelly’s future stays tied to discipline. When he boxes with restraint, he belongs at this level. When he opens up without reason, trouble follows. This performance leaned the right way.

