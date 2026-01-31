Josh Kelly stuns Murtazaliev in upset – Boxing Results

Josh Kelly boxed his way to the IBF super welterweight title over twelve rounds, taking the belt from Bakhram Murtazaliev in a fight that swung on control, recovery, and discipline rather than force. The jugdes score it 113-113, 115-111, 114-113.
Kelly scored a knockdown in the fourth round, and suffered a knockdown himself in the ninth round. Kelly built his night on timing and placement. He scored early with counters, banked rounds with clean work, and forced the champion to step back repeatedly. The knockdown in the fourth round came from a right hand thrown with patience, and Kelly chose survival over spectacle afterward.
Murtazaliev carried his usual pressure and strength. He landed heavy shots when Kelly stood still. The ninth round knockdown came from a left hook that found its mark during a rare lapse. Kelly held, regrouped, and returned to structure.
Rounds ten through twelve tightened. Murtazaliev chased exchanges. Kelly answered with cleaner shots and better placement. The final round closed with Kelly still punching, still thinking, still upright.
What the belt says now
Kelly becomes Britain’s newest world champion by taking rounds away from a fighter known for finishing. He did it without chasing a stoppage and without losing shape after being dropped. That tells you where his level has settled.
Murtazaliev remains a dangerous presence at the division, though this fight showed limits when opponents refuse to stand still. Power alone did not carry the night.
Kelly’s future stays tied to discipline. When he boxes with restraint, he belongs at this level. When he opens up without reason, trouble follows. This performance leaned the right way.
All Results
- Josh Padley def. Jaouad Belmehdi by TKO (R2, 2:35)
- Elif Nur Turhan def. Taylah Gentzen by split decision (96-94, 93-97, 98-92)
- Leo Atang def. Amine Boucetta by KO (R3, 0:39)
- Josh Blenkiron def. Robbie Colman by points (96-95)
- Kiaran MacDonald def. Marius Vysniauskas by points (40-35)
- Lee Rogers def. Erick Omar Lopez by points (60-54)
Last Updated on 01/31/2026