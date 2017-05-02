Anthony Joshua is “boxing’s biggest star;” who would you prefer to see him fight next: Klitschko, Wilder or Fury?

Thanks to his quite thrilling, hugely impressive stoppage win over Wladimir Klitschko, two-belt holder Anthony Joshua is currently being showered with all manner of plaudits; most of them well deserved. The unbeaten heavyweight ruler has been called “boxing’s biggest star” by some, who claim AJ has taken the mantle of the sport’s biggest attraction from the one and only Floyd Mayweather.







That is open to debate, but in terms of the heavyweight division – a weight class AJ promises to make glamorous again after it has spent a few years in the doldrums; if he hasn’t done so already – Joshua is numero-uno. The future looks bright, extremely bright, and there are a number of potential monster fights out there for the man who captured Olympic gold in 2012.

Although there are other possible big match-ups on Joshua’s radar, there are three especially mouth-watering fights that he could take next, or in the coming months. Consider these three possibilities:

Joshua – Klitschko II

Joshua – Tyson Fury

Joshua – Deontay Wilder.

That’s three potential classics right there, but which fight would you prefer to see Joshua take next, say in September or October of this year?

A rematch with Klitschko could happen, as Wladimir has the rematch clause he may or may not choose to enforce. The first fight was great, possibly the best heavyweight title fight in over a decade, and a return would be a huge attraction. Could Klitschko, who came so close to halting AJ in the middle rounds of Saturday’s rumble, get the job done in a sequel? Many millions would pay to see the rematch to find out.

A Joshua-Fury fight would be enormous, probably the biggest all-British fight in boxing history at any weight, and the clash of styles and personalities would command the attention of almost everyone in the UK; as well as most of the world. A classic boxer Vs. puncher match-up, this one could go either way. But – and here’s the big question – can Fury get himself into shape, both mentally and physically, to be capable of unseating Joshua?

Joshua against WBC heavyweight king Wilder would almost certainly result in a savage, brutal affair, with a guaranteed KO one way or the other. But who would be the last man standing in this, a fight that would see nuclear bombs launched from both sides! Lovers of violence would have no problem parting with some serious dough to watch this one!

Can Joshua beat all three of the names listed above and then anyone else he crosses paths with? Very possibly, and it’s going to be great entertainment finding out! Thanks, AJ (and Wladimir), for bringing the raw excitement back to the sport’s premiere division.