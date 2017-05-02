2017 could turn out to be an epic, Year of The Rematch

This year, an exciting one already for boxing fans, promises further great fights, and a good number of them could be rematches. A rematch happens either because there was a return clause in the contract or due to public demand, and this year we can either definitely, in the case of some fight returns, or likely, in other cases – look forward to:

Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev II (on for June), Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Roman Gonzalez II, Keith Thurman-Shawn Porter II and Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko II.





If all of these fights happen – and all are either extremely likely or very possible – fans will be happy. The light-heavyweight return between Ward and Kovalev is happening largely because the first fight, that saw Ward take a close, debatable decision, was so steeped in controversy. Let’s hope we get a clear winner this time around.

There was nothing controversial about last summer’s epic welterweight rumble between Thurman and Porter. Thurman prevailed after 12 action-packed rounds (to be fair, Porter was not without his supporters, who felt he’d done enough to have earned the decision) and almost instantly a rematch was called for; simply because the fight was so great. Porter has just earned a shot at Thurman’s WBC belt so the return is likely for this year.

The terrific show put on by little guys Sor Rungvisai and Gonzalez in March is a leading contender for 2017’s FOTY, and the Thai warrior who scored the upset by decisioning the previously unbeaten Nicaraguan great is reportedly back in training for the return. Both fighters want it, so too do the fans, and it looks as though everyone will get what they want later this year.

Fans are still buzzing over this past Saturday’s remarkable Joshua-Klitschko battle, and there is a good chance the rematch could take place in October, maybe in Germany. It’s all down to Klitschko, as he holds that rematch clause. But does Wladimir really want to do it again? The fans sure hope he does.

That’s three potential, highly probable rematches of great fights and one definite we can look forward to seeing this year, and if the sequels turn out to be as good as the originals, it will really be a great boxing year.