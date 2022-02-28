Anthony Joshua: I want revenge and get my titles back

Anthony Joshua says he wants his “revenge” against Oleksandr Usyk to win back the titles he lost against him last November.

AJ isn’t giving up on his desire to try and get revenge against Usyk, even if it costs him his career. Unfortunately, Joshua may discover soon that he’s met his match and isn’t capable of beating Usyk.

Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) said last Sunday night he’s focused on fighting Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs), and he wasn’t interested in a step aside deal unless it was for a lot of “dough.”

According to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, the rematch against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk will occur in May or June.

However, the news of Usyk joining Kyiv Territorial Defense in Ukraine to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion leaves some boxing fans wondering if Oleksandr will be available to face Joshua in May or June.

If Usyk cannot fight due to his commitment to the defense of his homeland against the Russian invasion, Joshua will need a replacement opponent.

Luckily for Joshua, Hearn has a large stable of serviceable replacement opponents at heavyweights like Alen Babic, Dereck Chisora, and Fabio Wardley.

Joshua focused on rematch

“When we decide on the location for the fight,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV when asked about the announcement for the Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II fight.

“Obviously, Usyk has got a lot on his plate at the moment as far as the personal perspective, so we respect that. But we’re working behind the scenes with 258 and Freddie and Alex Krassyuk where the fight is going to take place,” said Hearn.

When Joshua was asked if it matters to him where the rematch with IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk takes place, he shook his head.

“The principles remain the same. Ring, ref, judges, fight,” said Joshua on his rematch with Usyk.”So, it doesn’t matter where it is now.

“I asked them for a big stack of dough, which I know they wouldn’t have been able to get,” said Joshua when asked about the failed step aside deal.

“Because he didn’t want to do it, that’s why,” said Hearn about Joshua not wanting to step aside, and that’s why the step aside deal fell apart.

“If they did it, I would have considered it, but they didn’t,” said Joshua on the step aside. “Of course, I didn’t. I’m Oleksandr Usyk, focused on the rematch.

“If there were hundreds of millions [for the step aside], I would have been like, ‘Yeah.’ I want to fight,” Joshua said.

It will be a shame if the rematch with Usyk isn’t able to occur this year. It’s going to depend on how things are going in the war. If Usyk is fighting on the Russian front in the trenches, Joshua will have to go in a different direction.

AJ wants revenge against Usyk

“It’s a good fight, and I think it’ll be a more entertaining one as well,” said Joshua on his rematch with Usyk. “But the money will come if you go out and win and do it in good fashion. That’s why I wasn’t like, ‘Throw it on the table. Yeah, I’ll step aside.’ That comes with success.

“I’d rather do it in the ring and do what I can do. Revenge, God willing, and get the titles back, and all that glory comes from that journey and focus,” said Joshua.

Joshua needs to get his revenge against Usyk because his career is sinking. A second defeat to Usyk would signal the end for Joshua as an elite-level heavyweight.

“I’m still chatting with Rob and working with Angel at the minute,” said Joshua when asked about his trainer situation. We got a good team set up. Physio, conditioning coach, doing good testing correlating with boxing. I’m creating a really strong test. I’m looking forward to it,” said Joshua.