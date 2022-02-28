Ryan Garcia reacts to Canelo Alvarez’s comments on his split with Eddy Reynoso

Ryan Garcia fired back at Canelo Alvarez on Monday in reaction to him making excuses for his trainer Eddy Reynoso not giving him not being at the gym to train him when he was training at his gym.

The unbeaten Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) said Reynoso only showed up for two weeks while training for his fight with Francisco Fonseca in 2020.

Earlier day, Canelo claimed that Reynoso is there for fighters that are disciplined, but if he sees that they’re not reliable by showing up or if they leave early, then that changes things.

Unfortunately for Canelo, unbeaten welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr also remarked that Reynoso wasn’t there for him as well when he briefly trained at his gym. Unlike Ryan, Ortiz Jr didn’t stay around for long without giving up on the idea of training at Reynoso’s gym.

Ortiz has a reputation for being a hard worker, so there would be no reason for Reynoso not to give him time

“I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what he’s thinking about,” said Canelo Alvarez to ESNEWS in reacting to Ryan Garcia splitting with trainer Eddy Reynoso.

“He said he wants more time, right? Eddy has all the time for him. Eddy was here before last June and he fought after the New Year,” continued Canelo about Ryan Garcia.

“Eddy has all the time for all of the fighters. You ask Oscar [Valdez], you ask everybody. If you’re disciplined and you have the time to put it in the gym and you train really good, Eddy is always going to be there with discipline too.

“I’ve been with Eddy a lot of years,” said Canelo. “I saw that when a lot of fighters come to the gym, really good fighters, he has all the time. But if he saw you come today and train 20 minutes and then go.

“Then you don’t come for three days or four days, and then you say, ‘The next day, I come in at 12,’ and then you come in at 2, so you need to be disciplined, right?

“You can ask everybody. Oscar Valdez, Frank Sanchez, Andy Ruiz too,” said Canelo. “I talked to Andy Ruiz, he’s the same.”

Canelo doesn’t know the facts, The first camp I had with eddy went great then everything went bad he only showed up two weeks before fonseca fight and that’s when i first asked my manager to talk to him about finding a new trainer. Vergil Ortiz left bc eddy never showed. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 1, 2022

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya said that Reynoso is best friends with Canelo, and when the Mexican superstar wants to go on vacation, Reynoso drops things and goes with him.

It’s quite possible that Canelo doesn’t see how Reynoso trains the other fighters in his gym.

When you’ve got a close bond to a person, sometimes you’re unaware of how they seem indifferent with others, ignoring them and not showing them the same energy they do with you. It’s a common thing, unfortunately.

With Canelo being a superstar, he’s going to get the attention from Reynoso, and not see that others like Ryan Garcia and Vergil Ortiz Jr, for example, aren’t receiving the same glowing treatment.