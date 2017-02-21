Gennady Golovkin Training Camp Photos

Unified Middleweight World Champion, GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, (36-0, 33 KO’s) is deep in preparations in Big Bear Lake, California under the tutelage of longtime trainer ABEL SANCHEZ heading towards the highly anticipated showdown with WBA Middleweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger, Brooklyn’s DANIEL “THE MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS, (32-1, 29 KO’s). The event will take place Saturday, March 18 from Madison Square Garden and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Golovkin and Jacobs have an extraordinary, combined 35 consecutive knockouts heading into this highly anticipated battle.





Andy Lee featured on Golovkin/Jacobs fight card on Mar.18

Former Middleweight World Champion “IRISH” ANDY LEE, (34-3-1, 24 KO’s) will celebrate St. Patrick Day with his triumphant return to The Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 18 featured on the undercard of the World Middleweight Championship between Unified Middleweight World Champion GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, (36-0-0, 33 KO’s) and WBA Middleweight World Champion and Mandatory Challenger DANIEL “THE MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS, (32-1, 29 KO’s).

Lee will face battle tested veteran KEANDRE LEATHERWOOD, (19-3-1, 12 KO’s) in a special attraction eight round middleweight clash.

Also added to the star-studded lineup is 18-year-old sensation, Scottish Heavyweight Prospect JAY “KIDD DYNAMITE” CARRIGAN-MCFARLANE, (2-0, 2KO’s) of Glasgow, Scotland in a scheduled four round bout against an opponent to be announced.

“We’re very excited to welcome Andy Lee back to Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend on this entertaining card. Additionally, Jay Carrigan-McFarlane is a young, exciting and charismatic heavyweight and we look forward to his United States debut at The Mecca of Boxing,” said TOM LOEFFLER, Managing Director of K2 Promotions.

“I’m very pleased to be making my return on such a big event, thank you to K2 Promotions, Lou DiBella and Adam Booth for this opportunity,” said Lee. “After taking a year out, I’m back, I feel refreshed and hungrier than ever. My goal is to eventually challenge the winner of ‘GGG’ and Jacobs. March 18 will be the first step on that journey. I’m also very happy to be fighting in Madison Square Garden again, the scene of some of my greatest victories. I’m sure the Irish boxing fans will turn out and I look forward to putting on a world class performance.”

Said Carrigan-McFarlane, “I am humbled and honored to be part of such an exciting and important event at The Mecca of Boxing. Fighting in Madison Square Garden is something I have dreamed about, getting to fight in an arena where so many of my boxing idols have fought before me, it will be a special night and a memory which will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Former WBO Middleweight World Champion Lee had one of his career best victories at Madison Square Garden scoring a highlight reel knockout of John Jackson in the fifth round on

June 7, 2014.

Lee followed that up with a stunning sixth round stoppage of top rated contender Matt Korobov on December 13, 20 14 before battling to a 12-round draw with then undefeated Peter Quillin on April 11, 2015.

In his last start, Lee lost his title in a majority decision loss to Billy Jo Saunders on December 19, 2015.

Lee has also defeated veterans Carl Daniels and Dennis Sharpe at Madison Square Garden over the course of his illustrious 11-year career.

The heavy-handed Carrigan-McFarlane has thrilled crowds in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland, kicking off his career with two crushing knockouts.

Making his pro debut on December 18, 2016, Carrigan-McFarlane stopped Zheko Zhekov in the third round.

Following up on his highly anticipated pro debut, Carrigan-McFarlane knocked out Tomas Vaicickas on January 20, 2017 in the first stanza cementing his plans to make his United States debut on March 18 at Madison Square Garden.

