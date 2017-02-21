Lucian Bute confident for Eleider Alvarez fight

The “BUTE VS ALVAREZ” press conference was held today in Quebec City for this Friday night’s championship fight between undefeated World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver light heavyweight champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez and former super middleweight world champion Lucian Bute (32-3-1, 25 KOs) at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

“BUTE VS. ALVAREZ”, promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Gestev, is a presentation of Videotron and Mise-O-Jeu,





Integrated Sports Media will distribute “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ” live in the United States, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and the FITE app for a suggested retail price of only $29.95.

In Canada, “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ” will be available to watch, in English or French, on Canal Indigo, Shaw TV and Bell TV; English-only on Rodgers PPV, as well as in many of the top Canadian sports bars.

Outside of North America, “BUTE VS ALVAREZ” is being distributed by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

The 12-round Bute vs. Alvarez main event will also be the final WBC eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for the winner’s GYM stablemate, reigning WBC and lineal light heavyweight champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson (28-1-0, 23 KOs).

Tickets for “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ” are on sale and available to purchase by going on line to www.Videotron.centrequebeccity.cpm/tickets and www.Ticketmaster.ca

PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES

Lucian Bute: ”I am really, really confident going into this fight. I respect Alvarez; he is the WBC No. 1 ranked contender in the light heavyweight division. He is undefeated but my best moments as a professional boxer came here in Quebec City and I am sure it will be another one of those moments Friday night. And it will be a spectacular fight for the fans!”

Eleider Alvarez: ”I have to win for my future and for my family. I will give everything Friday night. My time has come and I will make the best of it.”

Yvon Michel, promoter of show and both fighters: ”It is going to be an exciting fight and card. Eleider Alvarez said that he is ready to die in the ring and he means it. Lucian also is ready to do whatever it takes to win Friday. We have two fighters, two true competitors, who will give everything and leave everything in the ring Friday.”

Howard Grant, Bute’s trainer: ”Lucian had the best camp of his career. He had more energy in this camp than in the ones for James DeGale and Badou Jack. He had good sparring also and he will be ready Friday night.”

Marc Ramsay, Alvarez trainer: ”This is the third time in his career that Alvarez has been called out after a sparring session. First it was Andrew Gardiner…and he was stunned by Eleider in the ninth round of the fight. He was never the same after that, got knocked out by an unknown fighter, and retired. Than it was Nicholson Poulard. He was KO’ed in the third round and he retired after that. Lucian asked Eleider for a fight after seeing a sparring between Alvarez and a fighter from the Grant Brothers Gym. He intends to deliver the goods Friday. They asked for Alvarez, they will have Alvarez.”

This Friday night at Videotron Centre of Quebec City

WHAT: “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ”

WHEN: Friday, February 24, 2017

WHERE: Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

WHO: WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Championship & Mandatory Title Eliminator (12 rounds)*

Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (21-0, 10 KOs), Champion, Montreal, Quebec, Canada by way of Colombia

Lucian Bute (32-3-1, 25 KOs), Challenger, Laval, Quebec, Canada by way of Romania

Vacant WBU Heavyweight Championship (12 rounds)*

Eric “The Hammer” Martel-Bahoeli (14-5-2, 8 KOs), Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Adam “The Boogeyman” Braidwood (6-1, 5 KOs), Victoria, British Colombia, Canada

Super Welterweights (8 rounds)

Sebastien Bouchard (14-1, 5 KOs), Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec, Canada (8)*

Gustavo “Vitaminas” Garibay (13-7-2, 5 KOs), Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico

IBF International & Vacant NABO Middleweight Championships (10 rounds)*

Francis “The People’s Champ” Lafreniere (14-5-2, 8 KOs), Champion, Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, Canada (10)

Uriel “Big Bang” Gonzalez (15-1-1, 11 KOs), Challenger, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Super Middleweights (8 rounds)

Dario Bredicean (11-0, 3 KOs), Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Alejandro “Perro” Torres (9-1-2, 4 KOs), Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Super Middleweights (4 rounds)

Christian “Solide” M’Billi (1-0, 1 KO), Montreal, Quebec, Canada by way of France

Jesus “El Rudo” Olivares (5-3, 3 KOs), Puebla, Mexico

*Denotes PPV fight

PROMOTER: Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Gestev, presentation of Videotron and Mise-O-Jeu

HOW TO WATCH: Integrated Sports Media will distribute in the United States, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and the FITE app for a suggested retail price of only $29.95.

In Canada, available to watch, in English or French, on Canal Indigo, Shaw TV and Bell TV; English-only on Rogers PPV, as well as in many of the top Canadian sports bars.

Outside of North America, “BUTE VS ALVAREZ” is being distributed by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

TICKETS: On sale and available to purchase by going on line to www.Videotron.centrequebeccity.cpm/tickets and www.Ticketmaster.ca

Bute-Alvarez undercard for Friday

A full card with an international flavor, from top to bottom, has been announced for this Friday (Feb. 24) night’s “BUTE VS ALVAREZ” major event at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

World Boxing Council (WBC) light heavyweight champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (21-0, 10 KOs), defends his title against former world super middleweight champion Lucian Bute (32-3-1, 25 KOs) in the 12-round main event that also serves as the final WBC eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for WBC and lineal light heavyweight champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson (28-1-0, 23 KOs). Alvarez, who lives in Montreal, was a Colombian Olympian and Laval, Canada resident Bute is a native of Romania. Stevenson, Alvarez and Bute are all promoted by GYM.

”This is an excellent overall boxing event and the result will have a significant impact on the career of all participants,” said the President of GYM, Yvon Michel.

“The Martel-Braidwood WBU heavyweight title fight has all the ingredients to be a barnburner, while the NABO middleweight fight may prove that Lafreniere deserve to be named, ‘The people champ’ because of his relentless attack style. Bute and Alvarez in the main event are putting their future on the line with this the most significant light heavyweight fight so far in 2017. The real winners are going to be the boxing fans, who appreciate the evenly matched fights and fighters ready to leave it all in the ring!”

Promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Gestev, “BUTE VS ALVAREZ” is a presentation of Videotron and Mise-O-Jeu, at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ” live in the United States, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and the FITE app for a suggested retail price of only $29.95.

In Canada, “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ” will be available to watch, in English or French, on Canal Indigo, Shaw TV and Bell TV; English-only on Rodgers PPV, as well as in many of the top Canadian sports bars.

Outside of North America, “BUTE VS ALVAREZ” is being distributed by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

In the 12-round co-feature, Canadian heavyweights Eric “The Hammer” Martel-Bahoeli (14-5-2, 8 KOs) and Adam “The Bogeyman” Braidwood (6-1, 5 KOs) will battle for the vacant World Boxing Union (WBU) title. A former Commonwealth & Canadian title challenger, Martel-Bahieli will be fighting at home in Quebec City. Braidwood, fighting out of British Colombian, is a former football player for Washington State University and in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Popular Quebec super welterweight Sebastian Bouchard, a 2007 Canadian Championships silver medalist, takes on Mexican super welterweight champion Gustavo “Vitaminas” Garibay (13-7-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round non-title fight.

International Boxing Federation (IBF) middleweight champion Francis Lafreniere (14-5-2, 8 KOs), also fighting out of Quebec, defends his 10-round bout against Mexican knockout artist Uriel “Big Bang” Gonzalez (15-1-1, 11 KOs). The vacant North American Boxing Organization (NABO) championship will also be the line for the Lefreniere vs. Willis confrontation.

In a pair of off-PPV fights, undefeated Montreal super middleweight Dario Bredidean (11-0, 3 KOs) faces Mexican invader Alejandro Torres (9-1-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round match, while 2016 France Olympian Christian “Le Solide” M’Billi (1-0, 1 KO) is showcased in a four-round fight against Mexican super middleweight Jesus Olivares (5-3, 3 KOs).

Tickets for “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ” are on sale and available to purchase by going on line to www.Videotron.centrequebeccity.cpm/tickets and www.Ticketmaster.ca