Hamzah Sheeraz Moves Up to 168lbs, Seeking Validation Against Top Contenders Like Edgar Berlanga

Hamzah Sheeraz has teamed up with trainer Andy Lee and will now be campaigning at super middleweight, looking to take on the best right away. Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) says he’s open to fighting contender Edgar Berlanga. He wants the former 168-lb world title challenger to send the contract.

Public Opinion

Sheeraz, 25, is coming off of a much-criticized questionable 12-round draw against WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames on February 22nd in Riyadh. Many boxing fans saw Hamzah as being gifted a draw in a fight that he should have lost by four rounds at the least. He looked overmatched by Adames, who got the better of him with his pressure.

Being saved from a loss didn’t help Sheeraz avoid criticism, as he’s now viewed as a tainted fighter and a hype job. There’s not much his promoter can do about that. Hamzah will continue to be a manufactured fighter until he proves himself by beating guys like Canelo Alvarez, Christian Mbilli, Caleb Plant, and Diego Pacheco.

Berlanga is not good enough for Sheeraz to redeem himself. He’s seen as a phoney as well by fans and seems to have been protected his entire career by his promoters at Matchroom and Top Rank.

“168, here we come. I’m new in the [168-lb] division. I don’t want to be in a situation where I’ve got to fight no-names and build myself up,” said Hamzah Sheeraz to Ring Magazine about him fighting now at super middleweight.

It’s predictable that Sheeraz will be matched carefully by his promoters at 168, fed bottom feeders, and brought up the rankings to the #1 spot without fighting anyone notable. Once he’s in a position to fight for the world title against Canelo, he’ll likely be given a shot quickly. The Mexican star won’t mind fighting Sheeraz because he wouldn’t perceive him as a threat like some fighters in the past, like David Morrell and David Benavidez.

Target: Berlanga