Boxing Tonight: Andy Cruz makes Pro Debut in Detroit!

Cuban boxing sensation Andy Cruz is ready to step into the pro ring for the first time tonight at the historic Masonic Temple in Detroit, and it’ll be streamed live on DAZN to viewers all over the globe. Cruz is making this huge leap for one main reason – to build a secure future for his family.

Remember Cruz? He’s the guy who turned heads at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which happened in August 2021 due to the pandemic). He snagged gold in the Lightweight division against Keyshawn Davis. And if that wasn’t enough, he bagged his third consecutive AIBA World Championship gold at Light-Welterweight in Serbia, just three months later. This champ also has World Championship gold medals from Germany and Russia from 2017 and 2019.

The 28-year-old beast of a boxer locked down a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn back in May. This Saturday, he’ll be squaring off with Juan Carlos Burgos, a vet with a record of 35-7-3, 21 KOs. This ten-round showdown is for the IBF International Lightweight title. Burgos is a hard-hitter who took Davis to the eighth round in December and managed to avoid a knockout. This matchup is set to be a real test for Cruz, and just the kind of challenge he’s looking for.

This exciting night in Detroit has more to offer – local hero Alycia Baumgardner is going to defend her undisputed Super-Featherweight title. She’s up against Christina Linardatou, the Greek boxer who gave Baumgardner her only career defeat in 2018.

Michigan’s own Heavyweight, Jermaine Franklin. After back-to-back fights in London against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, Franklin is ready for his next challenge, unbeaten Mexican Issac Munoz.

And to kick off this epic night, Detroit’s Ja’Rico O’Quinn will be throwing down with Carlos Mujica in a ten-round Featherweight bout, all live on DAZN.