Andy Cruz Defeats Burgos In Pro Debut – Boxing Results

Eddie Hearn On Andy Cruz: “People Who Know Their Boxing Know How Special This Kid Is”

Last night in Detroit, highly touted (see hugely touted) Cuban talent Andy Cruz won his pro debut in style. The 2020 Olympic gold medal winner who won plenty of other trophies and titles during a decorated amateur career that saw him go 140-9, won a wide ten round decision over the tough and experienced Juan Carlos Burgos. Cruz, trained by Bozy Ennis, looked like a seasoned fighter in there, not a man making his pro debut, and the scores of the judges reflected Cruz’ dominance, the lightweight winning via lopsided scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 98-92.

Former world title challenger Burgos, now 35-8-3(21) has never been stopped but he was hurt a few times last night. Cruz, who promoter Eddie Hearn says will be moved “fast,” but also “the right way,” will be matched with a “top 15 guy” next. Hearn, speaking with IFL TV, said the plan is for Cruz to have around four or five fights and then go for a world title. “People who know their boxing know how special this kid is,” Hearn said of Cruz.

Certainly, Cruz looked special last night, and the debut win is fully expected to be just the tip of the iceberg. Not since Vasiliy Lomachenko has as decorated an amateur boxer been matched so tough in their debut, and under as much scrutiny. Cruz has all the tools, he showed last night that he has already got plenty of the pro moves down and dusted and the sky does seem to be the limit for him.

Yes, we have seen “sure thing” fighters fail to reach their potential before, and Cruz and his team must not merely expect big things to come their way. But it seems Cruz has been working hard in the gym, that he has gelled with Ennis, and that he is taking nothing for granted.

Hearn says he would be happy for Cruz to fight on ESPN, against Keyshawn Davis, who was beaten three times by Cruz in the amateurs.

“The next guy’s going to be a top 15 guy in the world and he’s going to be ready,” Hearn said of Cruz. “He’s gonna have four, five fights and he’s gonna end up fighting for the world championship. He’s an unbelievable talent. When you watch it up close, you see the feet, you see the shot selection, you see the way he’s catching [punches] on the ropes, just staying calm….that’s a debutant! He’s had two months with Bozy Ennis, once he has a little rest and goes another two months, he’s going to get better and better, he’s going to punch harder, sit down on his shots. Look, I’m not looking to put him in with Shakur [Stevenson] or Devin [Haney], he’s just boxed a respected former world title challenger, very tough. So we’ll match him right.

“Keyshawn [Davis] doesn’t beat Andy Cruz. Keyshawn’s never beaten Andy Cruz. Three times he’s fought him, he’s got schooled every time. I love Keyshawn, he just can’t beat Andy Cruz. And if you wanna bet it, make us an offer (Top Rank) – we’ll take that fight. They’re not gonna take our offer, so make us an offer. If you want the fight, let’s talk.”

Could Cruz and Davis wind up engaging in a rivalry at pro level? Or is Hearn right, is Cruz simply too good for Keyshawn.? It’s going to interesting, and a lot of fun, following Cruz’s career as it develops at its rapid rate.