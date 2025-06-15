Andy Cruz Makes Statement With Destructive Win Over Hironori Mishiro- Boxing Results

Cuban 135 pounder Andy Cruz was ruthless as well as quite nasty in his fight last night, this as he totally destroyed Hironori Mishiro of Japan in an IBF elimination bout. Cruz, who advanced to 6-0, his pro career launched after a truly standout amateur career, dropped his man twice in round-three, and he finished Mishiro off in round-five, this when the third man had seen enough.

Mishiro, who was tough and game, if totally outclassed, is now 17-2-1(6) and he had never previously been stopped.



Cruz, who promoter Eddie Hearn says is the best lightweight in the world right now, and may well be, looked awesome last night when fighting on the Richardson Hitchins-George Kambosos card in New York. Sharp, powerful, and deadly accurate, Cruz was basically hitting his opponent at will.

Cruz has that special look the great ones have, no doubt about it. Okay, to reel things in a bit, we must keep in mind how limited Mishiro was, at least in comparison to the former Olympic gold medal winner who also won two golds at the Pan American Games. Still, Cruz put it all together and his performance at Madison Square Garden was one that left fans craving to see more.

Next up, it could be a shot at IBF lightweight champ Raymond Muratalla for Cruz. Muratalla was recently elevated to full IBF champion after the great Vasiliy Lomachenko announced he was retiring from the sport. Cruz wants a piece of Muratalla next.

“This is just another step on my journey to achieve my main objective, which is to become a world champion,” a victorious Cruz said. “I have to give [Mishiro] great respect, he was a warrior in there and I thank him, but tonight was my night. He was a really strong fighter and able to withstand a lot of shots in there. I’ve always said I was born for these moments, I wanted to go into these fights and I’m completely ready for this [shot at Muratalla].”

Cruz could not resist having a little dig at Keyshawn Davis, who he defeated multiple times in the amateur ranks and who, in a derogative fashion, he refers to as his “son.”

“Keyshawn, learn from your father,” Cruz said with a grin.

Will Cruz and Davis fight again as pros? Cruz wants it, but Davis as we know has made it clear that his 135 pound days are over. Maybe these two will get it on again up at 140 pounds some time.

