Alycia Baumgardner outpoints Linardatou – Boxing results

IBF/IBO/WBA/WBC/WBO female super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) got revenge on Saturday night, beating Christina Linardatou (14-3, 6 KOs) by a ten round unanimous decision in Detroit.

The rounds were difficult to score, as Linardatou was all over Baumgardner, hitting her frequently with punches in an exciting war at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.

It was a close enough fight for it to be won by a couple of rounds by Baumgardner, but the judges gave it to her by these lopsided scores: 99-91, 98-92, and 98-92. It’s fair to say that Linardatou was the better fighter in the second half, while Baumgardner controlled the first part of the fight.

Baumgardner had said before the fight that she was going to “punish” Linardatou, but she failed to do that tonight, as it was a razor-close contest in which her opponent gave as good as she got.

In the co-feature, lightweight Andy Cruz (1-0) won his pro debut against journeyman Juan Carlos Burgos (35-8-3 21 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision to win the IBF International belt.

The scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 98-92. Cruz landed a lot of speedy shots, but his lack of punching power prevented him from scoring a knockout.

Burgos was able to get himself out of harm’s way frequently by hitting Cruz to the body. The Cuban fighter clearly didn’t enjoy the body shots, as he backed off each time.

Burgos’ lack of hand speed made it difficult for him to connect to the head of Cruz, but he had no problems hitting him to the body, particularly when he had his back against the ropes.