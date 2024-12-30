The Only Heavyweight Who Can Beat Oleksandr Usyk

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has seemingly cleaned out the division or the UK side with his victories over Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, and Anthony Joshua.

Finding someone in the division with any chance of dethroning the unbeaten WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) is difficult to detect. The way Usyk dominated Fury and Joshua twice was impressive. It’s pointless to let either one of those two British heavyweights back in with Oleksandr after how he dealt with them.

IBF champion Dubois called out Usyk after his win over Fury last week, but it seems like he was put up to it by a higher-up or for business purposes. Dubois was already knocked out by Usyyk last year by a ninth-round TKO, and he hasn’t done enough since to be taken seriously as the potential heir to the throne.

Worthy Contenders

– Daniel Dubois

– Martin Bakole

– Agit Kabayel

– Moses Itauma: *Untested prospect with a weak record

– Joseph Parker

– Jai Opetaia: *cruiserweight. No experience at heavyweight

– Bakhodir Jalalov

Is Jalalov The Answer?

Out of all these heavyweights, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jalalov (14-0, 14 KOs) is the only one who has any shot at defeating Usyk. The 6’7″ Jalalov combines size and power, which would give Usyk massive problems if the two mixed it up.

Jalalov is a far better fighter than Fury and Joshua. He’s younger and can do more things inside the ring. He hasn’t shown himself to have a weak chin like AJ and Fury have. So, he would be able to stand up to the pinpoint shots that Usyk occasionally lands.

There’s little chance that Jalalov will get the opportunity to fight Usyk because he’s not well-known and lacks professional experience. He’s talented enough to beat Usyk, but his lack of notoriety will likely cause him to be ignored and avoided.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is already pushing for cruiserweight Jai Opetaia to move up to heavyweight to challenge Usyk. That would be a sad joke if it happened. Opetaia barely beat 39-year-old Mairis Briedis and has never fought at heavyweight. He would stand no chance of beating Usyk. It won’t be surprising if Opetaia gets the fight, but only because of Hearn’s connections. He won’t win, though, because he’s too limited.