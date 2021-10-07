Amir Khan reveals talks with Kell Brook have stalled

Amir ‘King’ Khan revealed on social media today that his negotiations with Kell Brook have hit a snag over the weight for their mega-fight at the end of the year.

According to Khan, the former IBF welterweight champion Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) initially agreed to fight him at 147 pounds, but then he moved it up to 149 lbs. Now, Brook is asking the weight to be 149.5, says Khan.

With the 34-year-old Brook continually pushing the weight higher, the former IBF/WBA light welterweight champion Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) questions whether he’s serious about wanting to fight him.

The last thing these two faded former champions can afford is for their negotiations to drag out into 2022, as it’s already a fight that is ten years past its sell-by date.

It’s going to be challenging enough for Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn or another promoter to peddle the Khan vs. Brook fight to the public on pay-per-view.

Kell said he would fight at 147. I agreed… now Kell wants 149… Then he wants 149.5 Is he even serious about wanting the fight?! — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 7, 2021



It shouldn’t be a big deal for Khan to go up a few more pounds to 149.5 lbs to make the fight with Brook happen. After all, what’s the big deal?

This fight is basically just about money, as neither of them will use the victory as a catalyst to go after a world title at this point in their careers.

Even if Brook were to ask to stage the fight at 154, Khan should agree to it because it doesn’t matter the weight they fight at. Money is the main thing.

The higher the weight, the slower Brook will be, and that’s a good thing for Khan.

Moreover, Khan’s punch resistance may improve slightly if they fight at 149.5 or 154 because Brook can still punch with the same power he did earlier in his career.

The problems Brook has had are his eye injuries and all the inactivity. It’s no secret that Brook made a boatload of money in his fights with Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence.

Those two fights, more than anything, had derailed Brook’s once-promising career because he hasn’t had the hunger that he had before he met up with those two punchers, and it’s understandable.

When a fighter makes a ton of money, it’s hard to find the motivation to get back in the gym to put in grueling workouts to stay at the top.

Khan will have problems taking Brook’s punches no matter what weight the fight is contested at.

Believe me, if Khan is assuming Brook will be significantly weaker at 147 than he would at 149.5 lbs, he’s kidding himself. Brook’s power will still be more than sufficient to take Khan out at the welterweight limit.

Years ago, Khan-Brook would have been an enormous stadium fight in Wembley. Now, it’s more of an arena type of affair and nowhere near what it was a decade ago.

The once-popular British fighters Khan and Brook should have fought back in 2011 when Amir was in the zenith of his career.

By 2012, Khan was already fading, having lost consecutive fights to Lamont Peterson and Danny Garcia.