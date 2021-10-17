Alen “The Savage” Babic To Face Eric Molina On Oct 30

Alen Babic, one of the most consistently exciting heavyweights out there today, may not the most skilled (or the biggest guy currently operating in the land of the giants) but “The Savage,” as the Croatian warrior is known, sure gives value for money each and every time out. Babic, 8-0(8) will next see action on Oct 30 on the Dillian Whyte-Otto Wallin card in London, when he will face the experienced and well-travelled Eric Molina.

Original foe Lucas Browne is now out (and, no disrespect to Browne, but that fight had the distinct look of a quick night’s work for Babic) and in comes Molina, to save the show once again. You can say what you want about 39 year old Molina, 28-7(20) but he has shown he will fight quite literally anybody, and often in their backyard. Last time out, Molina and his Mexican opponent, Alejandro de la Torre, fell out of the ring as it collapsed! The amazing scenes pulled in quite a bit of publicity but Molina got back in the win column, having previously been stopped by Filip Hrgovic and Fabio Wardley.

Molina may not have too much left but he always comes to fight, and with his size, physical strength and experience, he might make things somewhat hard for Babic if the fight goes a few rounds. In his last fight, Babic punched it out with a determined Mark Bennett in a glorious slugfest. Yet to go past the 5th round, 30 year old Babic has a genuine desire to lay out his opposition. Molina has been stopped seven times and he does need time to get going in a fight. This could equal a bad night for him on October 30.

But again, IF Molina can extend Babic a few rounds, who knows? Molina has of course been in with the likes of Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Chris Arreola, Tomasz Adamek, and Dominic Breazeale. As such, Molina will not be intimidated by Babic. Whatever happens, though, it’s sure to be exiting while it lasts. Babic knows no other way of fighting than to be entertaining!