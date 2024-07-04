Fireworks in London: Babic vs. Fisher, England vs. Switzerland

It promises to be a great night, not only of boxing but of football as well, this Saturday in London at an expected to be full to the rafters Copper Box Arena. The heavyweight bout/guaranteed slugfest between “Romford Bull” Johnny Fisher and “Savage” Alen Babic will surely send fans of a slugfest into a frenzy, while the big England Vs. Switzerland’s game will be piped into the arena before the heavyweight scrap.

As such, passions will be high. We pretty much know what we will get with the heavyweight fight – a KO one way or the other. This is after both men have pounded away close, the two going at it hard and heavy, and maybe not too prettily. But as for the football, who knows? Will England be able to avoid defeat and stay in the Euros on Saturday, or will Switzerland prove too good, too polished?

At today’s final presser, intended to shift the last remaining tickets for the Babic-Fisher fight and ensure fans tune in to watch on DAZN if they cannot be there in person, Babic carried the show. With plenty of f-bombs thrown all over the place, Babic said he would not be a “sacrificial lamb” on Saturday, “no f*****g way!”

Fisher, just 25 years of age but with a vast army of fans and, Eddie Hearn said today, the chance to become “one of the biggest stars in British boxing” with a win over 33-year-old Babic, said he has respect for Babic. Babic, for some reason, didn’t believe it, saying Fisher, Hearn, and all concerned had made a mistake in taking this fight.

Babic seems to feel he is being looked at as a stepping stone. He isn’t, and either man can win this one. Babic, 12-1(11), was wiped out quickly when he challenged Lukasz Rozinski for the bridgerweight belt last April, but the Croatian bounced back, up at heavyweight once again, in stopping Steve Robinson in March.

Fisher, 11-0(10), is stepping up in class with this fight, readily agreeing and acknowledging. It WILL be fireworks while it lasts. And, if the attending fans get a great action fight capped off by a highlight reel KO AND a win by England’s finest on the pitch, it will indeed be some night.

Prediction(s): Babic rocks Fisher early before getting outgunned and then stopped in three or four thrilling rounds. Switzerland win 1-0.