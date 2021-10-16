Emanuel Navarrete beats Joet Gonzalez – Boxing Results

WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) showed toughness in defeating Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs) by 12 round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Navarrete, 26, outworked Gonzalez with his high-volume attack to ground out a unanimous decision win in a fight that was much closer than the scores handed down by the three judges.

One judge scored absurdly high in Navarrete’s favor, giving him the win by a 118-110 score. The other two judges scored it closer at 116-112 and 116-112. Depending on what you were looking at in the fight, it could have easily gone Joet’s way if you counting the body shots that he was landing and his clean, hard shots.

Gonzalez was fighting with a badly swollen right eye from the fourth round, and he had to deal with vision issues.