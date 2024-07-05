Alen Babic, Johnny Fisher Weigh-In; Babic Says He Hopes “We’re Going To Spend Weeks In Hospital”

The official weights are in for tomorrow night’s expected fun fight, a slugfest between heavyweights Alen Babic and Johnny Fisher. Taking to the scales moments ago in London, both men look to be in fine physical shape. “Romford Bull” Fisher, the younger man at age 25, scaled 240.5 pounds, while “ The Savage” Babic, who is 33 years old, came in at 216.4 pounds.

Nobody was shocked by the respective weights, with fans fully expecting Fisher to weigh more than Babic. But we have a potential thriller to look forward to here, and if the fight goes more than two or three rounds – this perhaps a pretty big if, as both guys can and will crack hard when they go to war – we could see Fisher tested like he’s never been tested before.

Croatia’s Babic, 12-1(11), said he hopes the fight becomes a war that sees both warriors “spending weeks in hospital.” Babic seemed to be fully serious. Fisher, unbeaten at 11-0(10), has said he respects Babic and is looking forward to being tested by him tomorrow night.

“This is my ‘Savage’ show. It’s going to be very painful for them [Fisher’s army of vocal fans]. I feel bad for them,” Babic said after weighing in. “I hope it’s going to be a glorious ten-round war, and we’re going to spend weeks in hospital.”

“I’ve got one question,” Fisher yelled to his fans. “Who’s ready for a scrap at the ‘Copper Bosh?’ Every single one of my fights is bigger than the last one. We’ve got to keep moving in the right direction.”

So, will both guys ship sufficient punishment to need hospital treatment, or will one guy end it quickly, with both men going home after just a round or two? Fisher, the bigger, younger, but less tested man, is the pick to win here, but in reality, anything could happen. What price will both men hit the mat before it’s all over?

Pick: Babic will come out smoking and have some early success before Fisher roars back hard to get the stoppage win inside four exciting sessions.