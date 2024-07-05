Zurdo Ramirez-Yuniel Dorticos WBA Cruiserweight Title Fight Ordered

A fight, a match-up that would have proven far more interesting had it somehow taken place a few years back, has been ordered by the WBA. Newly crowned WBA cruiserweight champ Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez has been ordered to defend his first title against former two-time champ Yuniel Dorticos. RingTV.com reports the two sides have a 30-day negotiation period to reach a deal.

Ramirez, 46-1(30), his sole loss coming against Dmitry Bivol, down at 175 pounds, will likely be a big favorite to defeat 38-year-old Dorticos. Dorticos was a fine cruiserweight a few years back when the Cuban “Doctor” was taking on top guys like Dmitry Kudryashov (KO 2), Murat Gassiev (LTKO12), Mateusz Masternak (W12), Andrew Tabiti (KO10), and Mairis Briedis (LMD12).

But since his September 2020 loss to Briedis, this in the World Boxing Super Series final, Dorticos has boxed just three times, with him most recently fighting in June of this year. Dorticos has scored a quick stoppage win in each of these three fights. We do not know how much Dorticos has left at this stage of his career.

Southpaw Ramirez is 33 years old, and he looks far more suited to the cruiserweight division. He has also boxed at 168 and 175 pounds, and “Zurdo” is a former WBO champion at super middleweight. Maybe Dorticos has another great fight (or fights) left in him; we just don’t know.

But again, Ramirez – who defeated Arsen Goulamirian to win the WBC 200 pound belt three months ago – will likely be a hefty favourite to win this fight if it does indeed get done. Dorticos is “Zurdo’s” WBA mandatory challenger.

Can Dorticos manage the double and defeat Ramirez along with Father Time? The location of this fight will prove interesting. Dorticos, 27-2(25), has been stopped just once, this by Gassiev. Might Ramirez become the second man to halt Dorticos when they get it on later this year?