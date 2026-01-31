The opening rounds stayed compact. Williams edged forward, jab set, body shots mixed in when lanes opened. Toussaint stayed balanced.

What the knockdown really told us

Williams stepped in with a lead uppercut in the fourth round and put Toussaint down. Toussaint rose, steadied himself, and closed the round without panic. That moment showed Williams’ timing and Toussaint’s resilience, but it did not tilt the fight toward a finish.

Williams went straight back to volume. He stayed first, threw in bunches, and mixed head and body without overreaching. Toussaint spent long stretches along the ropes with a high guard, shoulders rolled, riding out pressure and looking for counters that never changed the flow. No follow-up knockdowns came. The rounds kept ticking.

Where Williams actually stands now

The cards read 98-91, 99-90, 99-90. Williams moved to 20-1. Toussaint fell to 17-4 after lasting ten rounds on short notice. The size gap showed late, but it never broke the fight open.

For Williams, this night was about professionalism. He lost a make-or-break opportunity and still had to perform under the lights at Madison Square Garden. He showed conditioning, balance, and the discipline to keep punching when a late replacement refused to cooperate. What he did not show was a finishing gear that would quiet doubts against a smaller opponent pulled in at the last moment.

Toussaint earned respect for staying upright and competitive. He blocked, rolled, and forced Williams to work for every exchange. He never stopped trying to counter, even as the pace wore him down.

Williams leaves with momentum preserved and bigger questions delayed. That may be acceptable now. It will not be later.