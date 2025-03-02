Shakur Stevenson’s Victory Lap: ‘I Told You So’ After Gervonta Davis’ Disputed Draw, Criticizing Overconfidence

Shakur Stevenson was playing the ‘I told you so’ game following Gervonta Davis’ controversial 12-round majority draw fight against Lamont Roach last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Stevenson says he saw Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) winning the fight, which is how the public felt about it.

Protected Tank?

The judges did Tank no favors by giving him a draw in this fight because it gave the appearance of protectionism of a star.

What tainted the fight even more was the referee, Steve Willis, failing to give Roach credit for knocking Gervonta down in the ninth when he took a knee after eating a jab in the face. Davis got back up and walked away to his corner, which should have resulted in the fight being waved off because he was quitting. The referee let that slide too.

WBC lightweight champion Shakur says the fight played “exactly how I thought,” and he thinks Tank was “overconfident.” That conversation seems as off as Stevenson’s labeling himself

“Lamont,” said Shakur Stevenson to Fight Hub TV on X when asked who he saw winning last night’s Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “We’re going to see [if Tank fight happens for him]. I’m the best fighter in boxing. I’ve been saying this. “I think he got overconfident. I think he was thinking Lamont wasn’t that good. I told everybody how I thought the fight was going to go. The fight went exactly how I said. Exactly,” a gloating Shakur said. “My confidence has been up. I’ve been knowing I’m the best.”

Shakur is overlooking this means for his dreams of getting a fight against Tank Davis. That matchup will not happen anytime soon, because he’s hinting at a fight against Jake Paul and then a rematch with Roach. Tank may lose both fights, making a fight between him and Shakur a much smaller event. Stevenson is a little slow on the uptake in grasping how he loses out from what happened last night. That was a loss for him, too.