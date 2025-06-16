Happy Birthday To Roberto Duran...The Greatest Living Fighter?

The term ‘living legend.’ The term ‘greatest living fighter.’ Both could so easily be placed alongside Roberto Duran’s name. And Duran, who today celebrates his 74th birthday, would no doubt readily accept both accolades. But Duran, who is also often named as the finest lightweight boxer who ever did it, could certainly be placed in a category all his own.

Certainly, nobody ever did it the way Duran did it. Ring smarts on a whole other level? Check. Toughness and an utter refusal to ever believe another fighting man was better than he was? Check. Sublime and also subtle defensive skills that allowed his career to proceed across no less than five – yes, five – decades? Check. Brutal punching power and a chillingly ruthless nature when it came to unleashing it and then not caring about the welfare of his stricken foe? Check.

Indeed, Duran, who was born into poverty in Guarare, Panama, has a heck of a long list of fighting attributes alongside him. An absolute God in Panama to this day, and no doubt beyond, Duran went from stealing apples from an orchard to dining on the finest fillet-minion steak. And he did it with his bare hands and his uncommon boxing skill and brains.

The term ‘born to fight’ is yet another one that could, indeed should be handed Duran’s way. And perhaps the greatest thing, the most celebratory thing, is the fact that Duran is in superb shape today, both mentally and physically. Duran fought way longer than he should have done (he admitted once, maybe more than once, that he really did not know what else to do but fight) yet he is not paying the Godawful price too many fighters to mention have done and are doing as a result of remaining in the ring too long.

Duran is here and he can recall all his great nights, all his bad nights. Duran can go over each and every meaningful fight he ever had and he can do so with a clear mind and with clear speech, this a thing fellow ring legends such as Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Bobby Chacon, Don Curry, Terry Norris, Meldrick Taylor, and so many others never got to enjoy.

Duran is a prime example of how utterly essential it is for a fighter to have a savvy defence, to be able to slip, slide, or just plain make a punch miss. And Duran, who had 119 pro fights, was stopped just four times, with two of these inside the distance losses coming via voluntary retirement on his part (Duran said “No Mas” in his famous fight with Sugar Ray Leonard and, he said it again years later, in his first fight with Pat Lawlor).

Duran never shipped heavy punishment, he never got truly beaten up in any fight, and even at the end, when he was nothing like the fighter he had once been, Duran was still sharp, clever and adept at making the other guy miss.

Duran is one of a kind, and we all wish him nothing but a grand 74th birthday, and we hope that many more are to come.

Duran fought the best, and he beat the best.

Just look at his resume:

Ken Buchanan

Esteban de Jesus

Ray Lampkin

Edwin Viruet

Saoul Mamby

Adolfo Viruet

Carlos Palomino

Sugar Ray Leonard

Wilfredo Benitez

Jose “Pipino” Cuevas

Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Thomas Hearns

Davey Moore

Robbie Simms

Iran Barkley

Vinny Paz

Hector Camacho

Jorge Castro

William Joppy

That’s a lifetime of ring opponents, and Duran almost beat them all.

In his prime, “Manos de Piedra” really was the ultimate fighter/boxer/ring master.

It will be party time in Panama today.