Tyson Fury wants Deontay Wilder to accept that he lost last time

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wants Deontay Wilder to come to terms with his loss last year against him in their second fight. Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) sees Wilder (42-1-1 41 KOs) as still in deep denial about what happened to him in his seventh round knockout loss, which is why he’s dreamed up all these excuses to an attempt to make sense of it.

The power-punching Wilder feels that he would have won the fight if not for some shenanigans on the part of Fury. With all the excuses Wilder has come up with, it’s hard not to believe that something was wrong on the night.

Wilder will be looking for “retribution” in three weeks from now, on July 24th against Fury on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If Wilder can land one of his huge right hand bombs on the chin of Fury, he’ll get his revenge. Fury doesn’t seem at all worried about Wilder’s power for their trilogy match.

‘The Gypsy King’ figures that he’ll be able to enjoy the same success that he did in their last fight in February of last year, in which Wilder was totally over-matched from start to finish.

Fury says he’ll never lose

“I don’t see myself ever losing one,” said Fury to Gareth A Davies at iFL TV when asked if he can see himself fighting Anthony Joshua three times.

“I do believe I can get the better of all these people, and the reason I believe this is because the facts are I’ve been a pro since 2008.

“I haven’t found anyone to better me in all those years in 31 professional fights and I’m nearly 33-years-old. I’m still traveling the world to try and find that man, and I haven’t found him yet,” said Fury.

You can argue that Fury would have lost his first fight with Wilder under different circumstances. That fight showed that Fury could be beaten. Fury has also been dropped by former cruiserweight Steve Cunningham.

Some would say that Fury should have lost his fight with Otto Wallin in 2019 when he suffered a horrendous cut over his right eye in the third round.

Fury was allowed to fight the entire 12 rounds with a cut that would have forced a stoppage in a lot of fights. Has Fury received special treatment by the judges?

If Wilder was the one that was knocked cold in the 12th round in his first fight with Fury, would the judge have given him a count or would he have stopped the fight right away?

He still hasn’t moved on from defeat,” said Fury in talking Deontay. “That’s what I think is happening with Wilder. But he’s not to be underestimated. He’s got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“He’s the one that’s coming off a knockout loss and one-sided fight,” said Fury. “He’s the one who’s got to tell himself all these reasons why he lost and sack everybody on his time and blame everybody and point the finger.

“If you’re an alcoholic or drugs addict, the only way you can actually move on from that is acceptance,” said Fury.

It might not be a good thing for Wilder to accept his loss because if he does that, it could undermine his self conference.

You can understand why Fury would want Wilder to agree that he wasn’t good enough. It actually helps Fury if Wilder sees himself as a guy that was not enough. Fury shouldn’t worry about it too much. If Wilder doesn’t want to accept his version of what happened last time, so be it.

Moreover, Fury shouldn’t let it bother him if Wilder chooses to shut him out by wearing headphones during their press conferences. Fury doesn’t need to try and get into Wilder’s mind to mess him up if he’s really as good as he says he is.