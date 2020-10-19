Fighters react to Teofimo’s win over Lomachenko

Email WhatsApp 42 Shares

Vasily Lomachenko’s defeat at the hands of Teofimo Lopez last Saturday night has been met with largely positive views in the boxing world over the results of their fight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While a small handful of fans and ex-fighters thought the Lomachenko-Lopez contest should have been scored a 12 round draw, most were satisfied with Teofimo (16-0, 12 KOs) being given a 12 round unanimous decision win over Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs).

The real issue for people was the 119-109 score turned in by judge Julie Lederman, who saw Teofimo winning 11 rounds to 1. That was a bit too wide for most fans and fighters to agree on. The other two scores were 117-111 and 116-112.

In losing the fight, Lomachenko saw his six-year, 13-fight winning streak come to a halt. Additionally, Loma lost his WBA, WBA, and WBO lightweight titles and dream of becoming the undisputed 135-lb champion.

Lomachenko hasn’t said anything yet about wanting a rematch with IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO champ Teofimo, but that doesn’t seem likely. Teofimo made it a point to rule out giving Lomachenko a rematch when he spoke at the post-fight press conference.

Lopez says his plans are to either face WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney or move up to light-welterweight to challenge the Josh Taylor vs. Jose Ramirez fight winner.

Surprisingly, Teofimo didn’t say anything about fighting WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis or Ryan Garcia. Those would be interesting fights for the boxing public if Teofimo went in that direction.

“Loma knows it’s a 12-round fight. He’s fighting smart,” said Ryan Garcia on Twitter about the Lomachenko vs. Lopez match. “This better not be no rope-a-dope. Lopez is winning.

“I got my fight against Luke Campbell, but I would love to fight Lopez. There are still a lot of unanswered questions in this lightweight division,” said Garcia.

“Vasily Lomachenko is the man to beat #LomaLopez,” said Mike Tyson on Twitter. “Brookly was definitely in the house tonight. Lopez is the man to beat. Another Brooklyn champion. #LomaLopez,” said Tyson.

“119-109, that was a good fight, but that score was so disrespectful,” said Terence Crawford on social media about the judge that scored it wide for Lopez over Lomachenko.

“I’ve been telling Top Rank for years that Teofimo Lopez is ready. Good job, young fella. We’ve been talking about this day for years.”

“A new era is here. Congrats to Teo,” said Shakur Stevenson.

“Lopez 7-5 #LomachenkoLopez,” said Jose Ramirez.

“I think Teofimo won by a round,” Vergil Ortiz Jr said.

“Lopez vs. Haney, 2021. Let’s do it! #AllTheBelts,” said WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney. “I been told Loma is wack.”

“I think Loma won fair and square. I don’t want to hear about any layoffs, age, or any other excuses that you want to pull out of your back pockets,” said Julian ‘J-Rock’ Wiliams.

“Great fight by both fighters and hat off to Lopez, but where do these judges get their scores from and why? #LomachenkoLopez #LomaLopez,” said Teddy Atlas.

“Judges got it right. Thank you. Boxing is back in the right place,” said former junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison.

“Congratulations to Teofimo Lopez for an undisputed great performance,” said Manny Pacquiao.

“Teofimo Lopez just outboxed arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. Wouldn’t let Lomachenko into the fight, and when Loma tried fighting his way in, Teo fought him back.

“Congratulations to Teofimo, the undefeated, undisputed lightweight champion of the world,” said Max Kellerman.

Lomachenko did put in a great effort in coming back late in the contact, but Teofimo beat back the threat by hurting him in the 10th and dominating the 12th.

In hindsight, Lomachenko made a mistake by surrendering too many rounds in the first half of the bout and being overly cautious.