Gervonta Davis wants to SLAP the arrogance out of Ryan Garcia

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is fed up with Ryan Garcia with his mouthing off on social media, and he says he can’t wait to slap the you-know-what out of him when he gets the chance.

The Golden Boy Promotions lightweight prospect Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) has taken a personnel interest in taking shots at WBA World lightweight champion Tank Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) even though he’s not considered the top fighter at 135.

Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs), who holds the WBA/WBC Franchise/WBO belts, is considered the #1 fighter in the welterweight class. The 25-year-old Davis is viewed as the future top dog at 135. However, with Davis’ weight problems, his days as a lightweight are numbered.

“Everything all fun and games till I slap the dog s*** outta this little kid,” Tank Davis said on his social media site on Sunday in reacting to Ryan Garcia’s jibes on Youtube.

If Ryan Garcia were to beat Tank Davis at this early stage in his career, his popularity would soar through the roof. Overnight, Ryan might take the #1 spot in boxing, and eclipse Canelo Alvarez.

Some people in the boxing world believe that Ryan Garcia will be the next superstar of the sport, and will eclipse the popularity of Floyd Mayweather Jr., Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao. It’s entirely possible we could see that.

Already, Ryan Garcia seems to be getting more attention than Canelo, and a big part of that is from social media. Ryan puts a lot of energy in posting on social media, and his comments are echoed throughout the boxing world. Ryan is a better trash-talker than Canelo, and, course, he speaks English, and that helps.

Tank Davis has a reason to be upset with Ryan Garcia. Last week, Ryan performed a skit on his Youtube channel in which he imitated Tank in an unflattering way. Ryan made it look like Davis is afraid of him, which doesn’t appear to be the case. It doesn’t matter.

Davis appears to be sick of Ryan’s trash-talking, and he wants to get him in the ring ASAP so that he can thrash him and expose the 5’10” fighter as a product of hype/.

Unfortunately, it’s not anticipated that ‘King’ Ryan Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy will be letting him face Gervonta. That’s not a fight that has any chance of happening soon and perhaps not ever. Tank is too dangerous for Ryan Garcia, and De La Hoya is attempting to turn his young 21-year-old fighter into a mega-star.

The focus is Golden Boy’s part is to match Ryan Garcia in a smart, calculated way to avoid him taking losses early on and ruining his earning potential. It’s widely believed that De La Hoya will protect Ryan from the dangerous fighters t 135 like Tank Davis, Lomachenko, and Teofimo Lopez.