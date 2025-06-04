Pacquiao Snubs Mayweather on ‘Best Opponents’ List—Says Fans Deserve Action

During yesterday’s Los Angeles press conference ahead of the Mario Barrios-Manny Pacquiao fight, all-time great Pacquiao was asked to list the best fighters he has faced during his long ring career. Pac-Man listed the following fighters:

Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, and Antonio Margarito.

There is of course one very noticeable omission here: Pacquiao left out Floyd Mayweather. But Manny explained why.

“Fans don’t pay for a fashion show— they want action”

“Floyd Mayweather, he’s running the whole 12 rounds and he won the fight. You know, I feel sorry for the fans because the fight’s boring,” Pacquiao said when speaking with Fight Hub TV. “That’s not what the fans are expecting from us. As a fighter, if I’m a fan, I want to see a good fight, an exciting fight, not a fashion show. People want action.”

It’s certainly true the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight from May of 2015 was one big dud when it finally happened, this after years of waiting. But in terms of skills, especially defensive skills, Mayweather was masterful on the night, with him winning quite handily on the scorecards. Pacquiao’s decision to leave Mayweather out of the best he fought discussion will likely anger Mayweather’s fans and supporters.

There was, and still is even now, talk of a possible rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao, and who knows, if Manny can pull it off and defeat Barrios to become WBC welterweight champ on July 19, “Money” may come back himself. Nobody desperately wants to see a Mayweather-Pacquiao II, but it wouldn’t really be that big a shock if it did happen.

Can Pacquiao prove the doubters wrong and deliver fireworks?

But first we have to see how Pacquiao looks in the Barrios fight. Manny insists the fire is still there, and that his speed will be the “key” to him winning his return fight next month. Floyd Mayweather will almost certainly be tuning in.

“Pac-Man is back,” Manny said yesterday, before promising the fans “a good fight, more action.”

Pacquiao’s millions of fans sure are hoping to see their hero make some more boxing history with a win.