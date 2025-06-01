R.I.P Mike McCallum – “The Bodysnatcher” Passes Away At 69

In both sad and shocking news, it’s been reported that boxing great Mike McCallum has died, this at the age of 69. A news report from The Jamaica Gleaner informs us how the former three-weight world champion felt ill whist driving his car to the gym, whereupon he pulled over and police officers later found him unresponsive at the side of the road.

This really is terrible news, and McCallum, a true master of his craft, will be sadly missed, not only by his family and friends, but by all the world’s boxing fans who marvelled over McCallum’s ring performances.

McCallum, who some say was avoided, even by fellow greats Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns, was born in Kingston, Jamaica in December of 1955, and he would excel as an amateur fighter before going pro. McCallum won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 1978, and he also won silver, again whilst boxing as a welterweight, at The Pan Am Games the following year.

Going pro in January of 1981, this in Las Vegas, McCallum would go on to box at six weights – super-welterweight, welterweight, middleweight, super-middleweight, light heavyweight and cruiserweight. Some of McCallum’s fights are legendary, including his stoppage wins over Julian Jackson, Don Curry, and Milton McCrory.

Mike won world titles at 147, 154, 160, and 175 pounds. Among the other excellent fighters McCallum faced include: Sean Mannion, Sumbu Kalambay (who scored a big upset in defeating McCallum on points in the first of the two fights they would engage in), Herol Graham, Steve Collins, Michael Watson, James Toney, Jeff Harding, and, during the twilight of his career, Roy Jones Junior.

The three awesome fights, you might say chess-matches McCallum had with Toney remain fascinating to watch, the sheer level of skill on both sides being truly incredible.

McCallum retired after his third fight with Toney, this in February of 1997. McCallum, who was never stopped, walked away with a 49-5-1(36) record. He was a true boxing great.

Our condolences go out to Mike’s family and friends at this time.