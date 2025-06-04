Oliver McCall Fights to Bizarre Draw at 60—Briggs Fight Looming – Boxing Results

60 year old Oliver McCall fought last night, this against journeyman Carlos Reyes. The former WBC heavyweight champion, engaging in the third fight in the quite astonishing comeback he launched back in November of last year, had to settle for a six-round draw against Reyes, 7-17-3(5), with last night’s fight at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee being scored as follows – 58-56 for McCall, 58-56 for Reyes, and 57-57 on the third card.

McCall is now 61-14-1(40) overall and 2-0-1(2) in his comeback. 47 year old Reyes, who hasn’t won a fight in a decade, fought hard in the later rounds last night, his effort earning him the draw. McCall, for whatever reason, hardly threw a punch in the final two rounds of the bout, with him opting to move around the ring, this as he defended himself with a high guard. It was McCall’s earlier work that allowed him to avoid defeat. Round three saw McCall hurt Reyes with a right hand to the head. Bizarre is the only word for what went down last night and as far as describing McCall’s comeback in general.

McCall thought it was a four-rounder—seriously?

During the break between rounds four and five, McCall seemed to be of the belief that the fight had been scheduled for four rounds, not six, and he did look tired in there. This of course was no surprise at all considering “The Atomic Bull’s” age. Who knows where McCall, who has now been a pro fighter for 40 years, goes next, but he will fight again, that looks to be a certainty.

Worryingly, a fight between McCall and Shannon Briggs is in the works. Former two-time heavyweight champ Briggs commented on last night’s fight for Triller TV, and the 53 year old is set to launch his own ring return on July 1, this at the same Nashville venue. McCall and Briggs are both currently promoted by Jimmy Adams. Briggs, currently 60-6-1(53) last fought way back in May of 2016.

Brace yourself for McCall Vs. Briggs later this year!