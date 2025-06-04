Jai Opetaia vs. Justis Huni Tipped as ‘Biggest Domestic Fight in Australian History’

Jai Opetaia is regarded by plenty of people as the best cruiserweight in the world right now. Justis Huni is an unbeaten heavyweight who is looking to upset British heavyweight Fabio Wardley on Saturday. This same weekend, Opetaia will defend his IBF cruiserweight title, this just hours after the Wardley-Huni fight. And together, in the not too distant future, Opetai and Huni will clash in “the biggest domestic fight Australia has ever seen.”

This is according to Mick Francis of Tasman Fighters, who spoke with Fox Sports Australia. Francis says a fight between Opetaia and Huni is “guaranteed” to happen.

Opetaia, who will meet Claudio Squeo on Sunday, aims to unify the cruiserweight titles and then make the move up to heavyweight. Huni aims to beat Wardley and go on to become a world champion. But in a couple of years or so, Opetaia and Huni will fight each other in a huge stadium fight in Australia. So says Francis.

“Already in everyone’s mind” — Promoter calls it inevitable

“Jai and Justis will be fighting inside somewhere like Scunthorpe Stadium within three, four years. I guarantee it,” Francis said. “Because that fight, it’s already in the back of everyone’s mind. And has been for a while. This event will be the biggest domestic fight Australia has ever seen. Two heavyweights from opposite sides of the border fighting for a world title, it will be huge. But before that happens, they both have to do their own things in their respective divisions.”

Boxing is huge in Australia right now, and both Opetaia and Huni enjoy a strong fanbase. Who knows, maybe in three years or so, the two will indeed get it on in what would be a massive all-Australian showdown.

What comes first? Huni-Wardley and Opetaia unification

But before then, can Huni beat Wardley and go on to become a major player in the heavyweight division? And can Opetaia unify the 200 pound belts and then become a heavyweight force himself?

“I really think if we do step into the same ring, it will be win-win for Australian boxing,” Huni said with regards to a showdown with Opetaia.