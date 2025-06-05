Usyk vs. Dubois II PPV Price Revealed—Will Underwhelming Undercard Kill the Hype?

While it’s extremely likely many millions if boxing fans would buy the upcoming July 19 return fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois if there was either no undercard at all or a very poor one, we do of course hope to see some good, solid fights announced as support to the main event. But so far, although there has been some speculation – a Joe Joyce-Tony Yoka fight could perhaps happen on the Wembley card, while Joseph Parker recently called out Derek Chisora, this for a trilogy fight to take place on the card – we have nothing in concrete, aside, that is, from confirmation that red-hot heavyweight Moses Itauma will fight on the card, this against TBA.

But the official PPV price-tag for Usyk-Dubois II has been announced. The rematch will set a UK fan back the sum of £24.99, while a US fight fan will have to fork over $59.99. So, it’s not exactly a cheap PPV fee, but it is perhaps one most people will be reasonably okay with. But again, that undercard needs to get announced soon.

Six weeks to go—undercard still a mystery

We are just under six weeks away from finding out whether Usyk can defeat Dubois a second time, or if “Dynamite” will get the revenge he craves and is determined to get, so one would think the various promoters would have at least some of the undercard fights all figured out by now.

Who knows, maybe we will be treated to another stacked card here, as we have been in the past. A fully sold-out Wembley Stadium promises to be rocking on the night, though, whether there’s a stellar undercard or not.

British fan favorite Allen picks Dubois for upset

Meanwhile, current British favourite Dave Allen, who has sparred both Usyk and Dubois, has given his prediction on the outcome of the rematch.

“You know what, I’m calling for a Dubois win. I just think it’s about timing really,” Allen said to The Stomping Ground. “Usyk is nearing 40. Physically, he’s not a heavyweight. I really don’t think he’s a heavyweight. He could do cruiserweight now still. Daniel Dubois is getting better all the time, and I think now is the time for Daniel Dubois to beat Usyk.”

Interesting stuff from Allen. As the fight edges ever close, we will certainly read many more pre-fight predictions and picks.

Will it be repeat or revenge on July 19?