A Mike Tyson Comeback – Good Or Bad For Boxing?

It’s practically everywhere. It’s almost unavoidable. It’s got nearly everyone talking. It’s Mike Tyson’s seemingly imminent comeback, his return to the ring. Tyson set everyone off with that initial video, the clip of him blazing away at the pads with the kind of ferocious power and speed no 53 year old has a right to, exciting many fans.

Tyson then ramped up the interest and excitement by uploading another video, in which he is seen looking in the best physical shape he has been in in years. And then the floodgates opened. So many big names, from boxing and from MMA, called Tyson out, and are still calling him out, it became almost impossible to keep track. Then Tyson teased us to breaking point, telling us we “won’t believe” the kind of big names that are in the running to fight him.

Whether it’s an exhibition or a real fight, Tyson’s return will be BIG news (it already is). Tyson says he will officially announce something this week. We await the former heavyweight champ’s news with bated breath.

But for now, let’s ask the question – is Tyson’s comeback good or bad for boxing?

I asked a number of people from the fight fraternity this question, and they kindly gave me their take on Tyson’s upcoming ring return:

Glenn McCrory, famously sparred a young Tyson for 96 rounds in The Catskills.

“He’s got everybody talking, which is good PR, and if he’s fit enough an exhibition could earn him millions of dollars,” McCrory, the former IBF cruiserweight champ, said. “But the thing is, Mike’s too smart to think he can compete at any kind of decent level! It’s 15 years since the embarrassing loss to Kevin McBride, come on. There are too many people out there who are smoking his weed I think!”

Peter McNeeley, fought Tyson in a pay-per-view monster back in 1995.

“He’s doing it over three or four rounds, for charity, that’s all. Until he sees a real 10 round fight for real, then that’s what it is – talk! A lot of talk.”

Dave Jaco, fought an emerging Tyson back in January of 1986.

“He’s too old, the body can only take so much. What about his balance, his chin? I just hope he doesn’t get his bell rung.”

Mike Weaver, former WBA heavyweight champ.

“Myself, I’m pretty sure it won’t hurt the game. It could be a very interesting affair, actually. I hope he stays safe though.”

Ross Puritty, former heavyweight contender who defeated Wladimir Klitschko.

“I think it’s good for the sport, but only because it creates a conversation about boxing. Good or bad, it doesn’t matter. It’s keeping the original fight game in the mix.”

Let’s see what these people and others are saying after Tyson has fought again. If he in fact does so. It sure seems he will, in some capacity or another. Will YOU be watching?