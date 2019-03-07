Isaac Lowe admits Fury is like a brother to him

Undefeated featherweight star Isaac Lowe has lifted the lid on his close friendship with Tyson Fury – revealing that the heavyweight king is like a brother to him.





Lowe (16-0-3) returns to action live on iFL TV at the Brentwood Centre on Saturday, fresh off of his impressive win over Lucas Rafael Baez on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder undercard in December.

The Morecambe boxer is excited to be making his return, and has revealed just how beneficial it is to train alongside Fury.

Lowe said: “It’s great to be around Tyson and he’s like a brother to me. Seeing how he trains is incredible, and if there’s a day where I might not be pushing myself, he is there to pick me up.





“He’s been around me for pretty much all of my professional career, and having someone like that to give me advice is brilliant. I couldn’t ask for anything better.

“I got the win on Tyson’s undercard in December and now it’s great to get this fight in March. It’s a perfect start to the year, and I want to get warmed up here and then look to push on. Hopefully we may be able to get a big name to fight on Tyson’s next undercard in America.

“Everyone needs to tune in to see me on Saturday as you always get fireworks with me. You never know what will happen when I turn up, it could either be an eight-round war or a boxing masterclass, so get your popcorn and enjoy.”

Lowe’s fight is part of a packed card in Brentwood, which features Michael McKinson defending his WBC International Silver welterweight title against Ryan Kelly, while Southern Area super-lightweight champion Mikey Sakyi faces Idris Hill.

There are a number of talented stars on the undercard, including Mitchell Frearson, Danny Dignum, DP Carr, Shaquille Day, Stephen Ormond, Martin McDonagh, Gino Kanters and Shaquille Day.

