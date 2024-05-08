Kambosos Poised for Comeback Against Lomachenko

George Kambosos Jr. is convinced he’s going to defeat Vasily Lomachenko this Saturday night, May 11th, and rejuvenate his career in the process.

The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs) and former three-division world champ Lomachenko (17-3, 10 KOs) fight for the vacant IBF 135-lb title on ESPN on Redemption Road at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Kambosos Needs to Elevate His Game

Of the two, the 30-year-old Kambosos has more to prove, because he’s struggled in his last three fights, losing two of them and winning a highly controversial decision in his last match against Maxi Hughes.

Although technically, this isn’t a comeback for Kambosos, it really is because he clearly deserved a loss to Hughes. Since he’s lost his last three fights, he looks like he’s about to fall out of the top 15.

Even the bottom feeders in the 135-lb division are performing better than Kambosos. So, he’s up against it and he can no longer live off of his upset win over Teofimo Lopez. He’s been milking that win for three years.

Kambosos looks just as average as he had before he pulled off a Buster Douglas-esque upset of Teofimo Lopez in 2021. Unfortunately, Kambosos has failed to reproduce a similar effort in any of his last three fights, resulting in him losing twice to Devin Haney.

Lomachenko is coming off a loss to Haney in a fight that he felt he easily won, and he wants to show fans that he’s still the same fighter he was.

Kambosos Promises Renewed Focus

“I’m just so focused and that’s something I didn’t have for the Haney fights. I didn’t have that focus, and I was coming up against a very good fighter, an elite fighter, and he got me [twice],” said George Kambosos Jr. to Top Rank Boxing.

“On May 12th, my glory will come again, my time will come again and I’m back. 36 minutes or less, I’ll be back at the top of the mountain. I’m back for glory.”

“If you’re talking about Teofimo, it was close. But if you’re talking about Haney, it was not a close fight,” said Vasily Lomachenko about his controversial decision loss to Devin Haney in 2023.

“I know I understand I win this fight. People know about this result, about this robbery.”

“This fight rejuvenates my career. This is a different Kambosos you will see on May 12th,” said Kambosos.