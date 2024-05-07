Fury vs. Usyk Rematch Slated for October 12th or 13th in Riyadh

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh already plans a rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF/WBA/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk for October 12th or 13th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It’s questionable whether the 35-year-old Fury will be able to make a quick turnaround to be back in the ring five months after his May 18th fight against Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) for a rematch.

Turki Alalshikh didn’t say if there will be another $10 million pull-out penalty for the October rematch, but that would be a good idea if he did. It would increase the chances of the fight happening if there’s a penalty involved.

Can Fury make it through another training camp without suffering some kind of fight-postponing injury?

Hopefully, their rescheduled fight on May 18th will take place without another injury postponement like last time. It’s important that the fight not only take place, but it be competitive and entertaining.

Fans would prefer that the winner of this fight face Anthony Joshua straightaway rather than wait for the Fury-Usyk rematch to play out.

It would be a catastrophe if Fury lost both fights against Usyk because it would spoil the Fury-Joshua fight.

Alalshikh wants to stage a fight between Joshua and Fury in March of 2025. He didn’t say if the two need to be coming off of wins for their fight to happen or if it doesn’t matter.

Given that Francis Ngannou was still used as an opponent for AJ despite having lost his last fight, it might not matter if Fury and Joshua are coming off defeats. They’ll still create a lot of interest in a fight in March.

I think if Usyk is the one who emerges victorious in his second fight with Fury, he should fight Joshua in March. It’s only fair that whoever emerges as the winner of the second Fury-Usyk fight be the guy that faces AJ.