Callum Walsh vs. Yeleussinov on March 15, live on UFC Fight Pass

The Walsh vs Yeleussinov fight is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or 10 p.m. UK time. The main event ringwalks are expected to happen at 11 p.m. ET or 3 a.m. UK time on March 15th. You can catch all the action by streaming it live on UFC Fight Pass.

On March 15, the boxing world gears up for an event that promises more excitement than a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, minus the leprechauns and folklore. Headlining the show is Callum Walsh from Cork, Ireland, stepping into the ring with Kazakhstan’s Dauren Yeleussinov. They’re duking it out for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title over ten rounds, and if history tells us anything, it’s that titles make fighters throw punches like they’re going out of style.

In the co-main event, Feargal McCrory of Coalisland, Ireland, is set to trade leather with Carlos Carlson from Mexico. They’re fighting for the WBA Continental Americas Super Featherweight Title, and with Carlson knocking out opponents in two of his last three fights, McCrory might want to keep his guard up.

Then there’s Joe Ward, another Irish fighter, making his umpteenth appearance at Madison Square Garden. He’s up against Derrick Webster, and with both being southpaws, expect a dance—sorry, a fight—that’s as tricky as it is engaging.

Reshat Mati, also known as The Albanian Bear, is putting his undefeated record on the line against Irving Macias from Mexico. It’s another eight-rounder that’s likely to keep fans on the edge of their seats, or at least prevent them from making a snack run.

Cletus Seldin, the fan favorite from Long Island, is back to add another win to his streak, facing off against Jose Angulo from Ecuador. Given Seldin’s track record, this fight might just be the definition of “don’t blink.”

Making her pro debut, Nisa Rodriguez, who’s not just a boxer but also an NYPD officer, is stepping into the ring against Jozette Cotton. It’s a four-round super middleweight bout.

Kicking things off, heavyweight Giovanni Scuderi from Ridgewood, NY, is looking to keep his unbeaten streak alive against Brandon Carmack.

So, if you thought St. Patrick’s Day was just about green beer and parades, think again. This event is turning up the noise, and with tickets starting at a mere $45, it’s less about finding gold and more about witnessing the golden age of boxing live at Madison Square Garden. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Walsh – Yeleussinov Fight Card

Callum Walsh vs. Dauren Yeleussinov, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Feargal McCrory vs. Carlos Carlson, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Reshat Mati vs. Irving Macias, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Cletus Seldin vs. Jose Angulo, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Joe Ward vs. Derrick Webster, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Giovanni Scuderi vs. Brandon Carmack, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Nisa Rodriguez vs. Jozette Cotton, 4 rounds, female super middleweights