Callum Walsh Steamrolls Carlos Ortiz – Boxing Results

At the Chumash Casino Resort, Callum Walsh from Cork, Ireland, kept his knockout streak alive, serving Carlos Ortiz from Mexico a solid performance and hanging onto his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title. The entire brawl was streamed for the world to see on UFC Fight Pass.

From the first bell, Walsh, a sprightly 23-year-old, bombarded Ortiz with a series of what can only be described as face rearranging combinations, sending him to the canvas before the first round even ended. The crowd barely had time to sit down, and Walsh was already turning the fight into a personal highlight reel, sending Ortiz to the canvas two more times in the second round. Under the discerning eye of his coach Freddie Roach, Walsh secured a stoppage from referee Jack Reiss at 1:50 in round two, because why drag it out?

Walsh was all grins after the fight, dropping humble brags left and right. “I knew he packed a punch, but come on, so do I. I’m here to put on a show and take on all comers. Just grinding every day with Freddie, preparing by sparring what felt like endless rounds.” His eyes are now set on climbing higher in the rankings, because #10 is just not quite shiny enough.

Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions couldn’t contain his glee either, “The energy was off the charts! The fans were thrilled, and Callum is clearly gunning for the title of boxing’s most dramatically improved, especially after his last couple of gigs at Madison Square Garden.”

In other action, Daniel Barrera scraped through a unanimous decision against Christian Robles in the co-main event, despite a headbutt that would make a billy goat proud. Post-fight, he was already planning his next appearance, “Big thanks to all my fans here and online. This was my third tango this year, and I’m just waiting for my team to ring me up with another date.”

Meanwhile, Jorge Maravillo earned a unanimous nod over Jose Manuel Gomez in a fight that was basically just a good old-fashioned slugfest, much to the delight of the fans who enjoy a bit of brutality with their popcorn.

On the women’s side, Guadalupe Medina kept her record spotless against Ashley Felix, showcasing her skills and probably wondering if she could have just stayed home and won.

Opening the night, Alexander Gueche ensured the fans didn’t have to wait long for excitement, dispatching Jonathan Almacen in the first round because nobody likes to work overtime on a Friday night.