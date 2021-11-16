Women’s Boxing: Baumgardner Upsets Harper, Cameron To Watch Reis vs Camara

Alycia Baumgardner became the WBC/IBO Junior Lightweight world champion with a crushing fourth round stoppage over reigning and previously undefeated champion Terri Harper at The Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England.

Baumgardner, who came in as a big underdog at more than 7 to 1, hurt Harper in round two with some hard right hands.

In round four, Baumgardner landed a big right hand that stunned and froze Harper. Harper was basically motionless on her feet. Baumgardner jumped in and landed one more powerful left hook just as referee Mark Lyson was stopping the fight just 23 seconds into the round.

Baumgardner, of Bingham Farms, Michigan via Fremont, Ohio, who is promoted by King’s Promotions, becomes a world champion with a record of 11-1 with seven knockouts.

“The ones that overlooked me, fueled me. People got to see a tad of who Alycia is. Since everyone was booing me, I embraced it and it pumped me up even more. When I landed the punch, I felt all my power hit her right on the chin. When I saw her hurt, I knew just to finish her right now. I thought immediately that I did it, and I am a world champion. I want to unify the division, and I am going to be the undisputed champion,” said Baumgardner.

“I am so proud of Alycia. She showed what a true champion is all about. She came into enemy territory, and came in here and knocked the champion out. Alycia is a special fighter and to win the championship in the fashion that she did was just awesome to witness. There are many major opportunities ahead for her, and when the time is right, we will sit down with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing and look at those options. She deserves time to celebrate this amazing accomplishment,” said Marshall Kauffman, CEO of King’s Promotions.

“Alycia did what I always believed she would do when we signed her three years ago. I knew Alycia would win a world title and it came to fruition. All she needed was one opportunity, and look what happened. I feel that in a very short time, Alycia will be one of, if not the face of women’s boxing,” said Andrew Foy of King’s Promotions.

Chantelle Cameron in Mexico before heading to New Hampshire to watch Reis-Camara

Chantelle Cameron is on a scouting mission this week as the WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine World Super-Lightweight champion hits the east coast to watch Kali Reis and Jessica Camara on Friday November 19 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire live worldwide on DAZN – in a clash for the right to fight Cameron for the undisputed title in 2022.

Cameron (15-0 8 KOs) touched down in Mexico City yesterday to attend the WBC Convention and rub shoulders with some of her fellow holders of the famous green and gold belt, and on Wednesday she’ll arrive in New Hampshire to take an up close and personal look at the second installment of the road to undisputed as Reis (18-7-1 5 KOs) takes on Camara (8-2) for the WBA and vacant WBO straps.

Cameron booked her spot in the showcase fight for next year with victory in London over Mary McGhee in an all-action battle at The O2 a fortnight ago, just one of many breathless and exciting women’s World title bouts that have thrilled fans in recent weeks in the UK and America.

The 30 year old expects Reis and Camara to pick up the baton and leave it all in the ring on Friday night, but believe that it will be the American Reis that she’ll go toe-to-toe with for all the marbles next year.

“I think Kali will win on Friday night,” said Cameron. “Jessica is great opposition, a great fighter and tough as they come but I think Kali has the edge – she’ll land cleaner shots, move better and is a technically superior and will win it on points, but I’m excited because it will be a good fight.

“There’s been so many great women’s fights recently, the world title fights are always explosive over the two minute rounds, and I think this will be another one of them.

“I’ve been back in training already last week and getting ready to see who wins, and then I’ll up the levels again as I will know who I am preparing for.

“It was a great fight with Mary, I’ve watched it back couple of times, we put on a good show. It showed that I am improving with every fight, and it was a perfect fight to show those improvements and that I listen and take the instructions well from Jamie Moore.

“I’m getting better and better, and it’s coming in bigger and bigger fights, I don’t want to go stale or get complacent so it’s not just about winning fights but also about performance, that’s important to me.

“It’s so important for me to come out here. I’ll be in New Hampshire on Wednesday, and it’ll be good to see Kali and Camara not just on fight night but on the scales too and just around the hotel. I need to be 100 per cent prepared for the winner and you cannot beat being there in person, watching it on TV is a lot different. You get to see how they handle their business for fight week at the press conference and weigh-in as well as on the night, on my week I was so relaxed and no matter what Mary was doing or saying, I kept my cool and took care of myself, you can’t get under my skin as I am too focused on my job.

“I’m really looking forward to the whole week, I’ve never been to Mexico before, so I am looking forward to meeting the other WBC champions and spending time there too.”

Reis and Camara clash on a massive night of quadruple World title action, topped by Demetrius Andrade (30-0 18 KOs) defending his WBO World Middleweight title against Jason Quigley (19-1 14 KOs).

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0 7 KOs) defending his WBA and IBF World Super-Bantamweight titles against José Velásquez (26-9-2 19 KOs) and it’s Mexico vs. Puerto Rico in the long-awaited showdown between WBC World Flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-1 14 KOs) and McWilliams Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs).