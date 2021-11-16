Luis Ortiz Vs. “Prince” Charles Martin Agreed For New Year’s Day

This is a very interesting heavyweight match-up and it could serve up a good action fight. An ESPN story informs us how Luis Ortiz and “Prince” Charles Martin will collide in Hollywood, Florida on New Year’s Day. The fight, “multiple sources told ESPN,” will take place at The Hard Rock. This is a solid match-up between two big names, both at the tail-end of their careers. Neither Cuban southpaw Ortiz can afford a loss at this stage, nor can southpaw Martin, who of course briefly held the IBF heavyweight title, afford another loss.

Both Ortiz, 42 years of age and currently 32-2(27), and Martin, 35 years of age and currently 28-2-1(25) will be likely battling rust as well as each other on January 1st. Ortiz last saw action in November of last year, when he took out Alexander Flores in disturbingly easy fashion. Martin last boxed in February of last year, when he stopped Gerald Washington on the Fury-Wilder II card.

So who wins this one?

Ortiz is still seen by many as a danger-man, in fact THE danger-man of the division. Beaten only by Deontay Wilder, twice, Ortiz seems to have been around for an age yet the Wilder fights aside he has had no truly notable big fights. Martin, when he’s sufficiently motivated – which was not the case when he “gave” Anthony Joshua his IBF belt back in April of 2016 – can be a real handful for any heavyweight. Big, strong and possessing good power, Martin showed us in his battle with Adam Kownacki how he can dig in and fight hard (Martin dropping a decision to Kownacki in an entertaining fight in 2018).

Both Martin and Ortiz had better be sufficiently motivated going into this one. Martin is already in training (his recent video upload on social media, with him hitting the heavy bag, shows him carrying quite a bit of excess weight), while it is hoped Ortiz will hit the gym ASAP himself.

Both guys will be sacrificing the Christmas holidays as they work through what’s left of November and pretty much all of December. For the winner of the January 1st fight it will be worth it. This fight is a pretty tough one to pick. Conditioning and desire may well be the two biggest factors.